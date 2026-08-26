Sharp Pain and Red Blisters May Signal Shingles... Three in Five Patients Are in Their 40s to 60s

◇If red rashes or blisters appear on the skin, it is easy to first think of dermatitis. But if the rash and blisters appear in a band-like pattern along a nerve, shingles should be considered. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] During the hot, tiring summer months, if you feel unexplained tingling or burning pain on one side of your body, shingles may be the cause.

Shingles is often noticed only after blisters appear on the skin. In many cases, however, pain comes before the rash.

If treatment is delayed at the early stage, the condition can progress to postherpetic neuralgia, in which pain continues for months or even years after the skin lesions disappear. With help from Kwon Soon-hyo, professor of dermatology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, we compiled the causes, symptoms, and treatments for shingles.

◇62% of patients are in their 40s to 60s... Summer cases are 26% higher than in winter

Shingles occurs when the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in childhood, remains dormant in nerve ganglia and then becomes active again. Under normal conditions, the immune system suppresses the virus, but as people age, or when excessive stress and fatigue build up and immune function declines, the virus can multiply again. The risk is also higher for people taking immunosuppressants or those with weakened immunity.

According to HIRA statistics, about 62% of domestic herpes zoster patients last year were in their 40s to 60s. Cases are concentrated among middle-aged and older adults, who are more likely to have weakened immune function.

By season, the increase in summer is especially clear. An analysis of monthly patient numbers from 2023 to 2025 found that the average number of patients who visited hospitals for shingles in July and August was about 26% higher than in January and February.

Professor Kwon Soon-hyo said, "Shingles is most common among middle-aged and older adults, but recently more patients in their 20s and 30s who suffer from chronic fatigue and stress have also been visiting, so young people should not feel reassured."

◇Band-like red patches and blisters appear along the painful area... It is often mistaken for a cold or gastroenteritis

In many cases, pain appears before the skin rash in shingles.

It may begin as tingling or stabbing pain on one side of the body, then progress to a cutting sensation, an electric shock-like feeling, or burning pain. Mild fever, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue may also occur, making it easy to mistake the condition for a cold, gastroenteritis, or another illness. Symptoms usually last for two to five days, after which red patches and blisters appear in a band-like pattern along the painful area. Over 10 to 14 days, the blisters become cloudy as pus accumulates and then turn into scabs.

Even if the skin lesions improve, the condition can leave lasting complications if the damaged nerves do not recover fully. The most common complication is Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN). Patients may experience stabbing pain or an abnormal sensation like insects crawling on the skin. Allodynia, in which even light contact such as clothing or hair causes severe pain, is considered the most characteristic symptom. The pain can last for months or years and may greatly reduce quality of life by causing sleep disorders and depression. The risk of this neuralgia is higher in older adults, immunocompromised patients, cases involving the face, severe initial pain or rash, and when antiviral treatment is delayed.

◇Vaccination is the most effective preventive measure... Do not miss the golden time

In treatment, timing is crucial. Antiviral drugs are generally recommended as early as possible after the rash appears, especially within 72 hours. Early treatment can suppress viral replication and help the skin lesions heal while easing acute pain.

If acute pain is severe, painkillers may be used depending on the patient's condition, and anticonvulsants or certain antidepressants may be used for neuropathic pain. When symptoms are severe or medication alone is not enough, nerve block procedures may also be performed.

The most effective way to prevent shingles is vaccination. Depending on the type of vaccine, it is recommended for adults aged 50 and older or for immunocompromised adults. The vaccine is known to be about 98% effective in preventing shingles and about 90% effective in preventing postherpetic neuralgia. Because it is a disease with a risk of recurrence, vaccination is recommended even for those who have had it before. However, people with a history of shingles should consult a specialist before getting vaccinated.

Maintaining good health through enough sleep, a balanced diet, and regular exercise also helps, as does avoiding excessive stress and fatigue. After onset, patients should avoid scratching or irritating the skin lesions and keep the skin clean to prevent secondary bacterial infections.

Professor Kwon Soon-hyo said, "Many patients focus only on the skin blisters and apply ointment, missing the golden time for antiviral treatment," adding, "If unexplained pain or a band-like rash appears on one side of the body, you should visit a hospital without delay."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Professor Kwon Soon-hyo of the Department of Dermatology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong during a consultation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.