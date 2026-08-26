Maserati, once a symbol of wealth, resorts to a double discount as sales fall to one-fifth of their peak

Maserati Grecale luxury SUV. Photo courtesy of Maserati Korea.

Maserati, once seen as a symbol of wealth in South Korea's imported car market, has changed course. After annual sales plunged from more than 1,600 units in 2018 to around 300 last year, the brand lowered prices and then rolled out fuel subsidies worth up to 8.41 million won for buyers of its flagship sport utility vehicle, the Grecale. Industry watchers say the collapse in sales to about one-fifth of its peak has even shaken Maserati's pride in its pricing.

Maserati Korea said it will provide a fuel subsidy equal to 5% of the vehicle price through next month for customers who buy any trim of the 2026 Grecale. The Grecale is priced at 112.7 million won for the GT, 121.1 million won for the Modena, and 168.2 million won for the Grecale Trofeo. The subsidy amounts to 5.635 million won, 6.055 million won, and 8.41 million won, respectively. The company said the benefit is equivalent to about two years' worth of fuel costs.

However, the program does not reimburse actual driving distance or fuel consumption. Instead, it offers a flat 5% of the vehicle price. While it is labeled as fuel support, consumers can effectively view it as an additional discount.

Maserati also acknowledged that the promotion is partly aimed at boosting sales. A Maserati Korea official told Sportschosun, "With interest in electric vehicles rising, we wanted to support two years' worth of fuel costs so customers would also consider gasoline models." The official added, "We also hope to renew market interest in the Grecale and expand sales."

Before offering fuel support, the company first cut prices. Maserati set the official price of the 2026 Grecale up to 8.7 million won lower than the previous model. Earlier this year, it also lowered prices for key models such as the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. With official price cuts now combined with extra benefits, the actual burden on buyers has fallen further.

Discounts and financing promotions are not unusual in the imported car market. Major brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW also offer purchase incentives depending on the model and inventory levels, and Maserati has previously run promotions including low-interest installment plans and down payment support. Still, by cutting official prices and adding more benefits, the brand is taking a more aggressive approach to price competition than before.

The backdrop is sales that have yet to recover. Maserati's domestic sales fell from 1,660 units in 2018 to 251 in 2024, and came in at just 304 last year. This year's annual target is 400 units, but registrations in the first half reached only 103, or 25.8% of the goal. Of those, the Grecale accounted for 79 units, or 76.7% of total sales. To hit the annual target, Maserati would need to sell 297 units in the second half alone, nearly three times the first-half total.

Maserati Grecale. Photo courtesy of Maserati Korea.

In the past, Maserati's popularity was helped by a broader lineup that included the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte, as well as strong brand awareness through product placement in dramas. Maserati said those factors combined to produce unusually strong sales in South Korea at the time. But with those key models now absent, the Grecale has become the core model expected to drive a recovery.

The problem is that competition in the 100 million won-plus SUV segment is intense. Genesis GV80, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volvo Cars are all in the mix, and if the price range is broadened, the Porsche Macan and Porsche Cayenne also become comparison targets. Where scarcity and brand image once stood out, the Grecale is now being directly compared with a wide range of rivals on price, product appeal, and running costs.

Since switching to a direct sales structure in South Korea in 2024, Maserati has been changing its sales strategy to better fit the local market, including adjusting official prices for major models through direct talks with headquarters. Maserati's view is that buyers of SUVs in the 100 million won range consider price, maintenance costs, and competing models together, unlike buyers of sports cars priced in the hundreds of millions of won. That is why the company says it needs to improve the Grecale's price accessibility.

An industry source said, "Luxury brands have no choice but to be cautious about lowering prices because of brand value." The source added, "Maserati's decision to cut official prices and then offer additional benefits shows how its sales strategy has changed from the past."

As weak sales continue, Maserati has shifted its focus from protecting prices to expanding sales. Changes to the brand's long-standing sales strategy in the Korean market now appear unavoidable.

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.