Vision Correction Satisfaction Depends on How Well Astigmatism Is Treated

Astigmatism is a refractive error in which the normally round cornea becomes rugby ball-shaped, making it difficult to see objects clearly.

Objects may appear blurry or doubled, and images can seem to wobble, sometimes causing dizziness or headaches. When astigmatism is severe, extra caution is needed when deciding on vision correction surgery. In some cases, the surgery itself may not be possible, or the amount of corneal tissue that must be removed may increase, leading to unexpected side effects.

Vision correction surgery uses lasers to adjust the cornea's refractive power.

The worse the vision, the more corneal tissue must be removed. If severe astigmatism accompanies myopia, the amount of tissue removed can increase by as much as 20% to 30% compared with myopia alone. The more the cornea is cut, the greater the damage to the corneal epithelium's nerves, and the weaker its ability to withstand intraocular pressure becomes. As a result, the risk of eye diseases such as corneal ectasia and keratoconus rises, and dry eye symptoms and glare may also worsen.

The problem is that many people seeking myopia correction also have astigmatism.

In fact, a review of patients who underwent myopia correction with SMILE surgery at our clinic found that 7 to 8 out of 10 also had astigmatism. If the astigmatism is mild, it can be corrected with a laser at the same time as the myopia treatment. But severe astigmatism of more than -4 diopters requires a separate judgment. Even SMILE LASIK and SMILE Pro, which are considered among the most stable vision correction procedures, may not be possible if the astigmatism exceeds -5 diopters because of safety, accuracy, and the risk of side effects.

If severe astigmatism is present, a staged combined procedure is safer and more precise: first reduce the astigmatism with astigmatism correction surgery, then correct the myopia with SMILE surgery. Astigmatism correction surgery does not remove corneal tissue. Instead, it uses a microknife to make a small incision around the peripheral cornea and adjust tension to restore the cornea's distorted shape. Its advantages are that it does not damage the central cornea and can preserve up to 52% of the cornea.

However, after astigmatism correction, a certain stabilization period is needed before proceeding with SMILE. Even if it takes a little longer, it is better to choose the method that minimizes damage to the eye.

When laser vision correction is difficult, such as in cases of ultra-high myopia with a thin cornea or a large amount of tissue that would need to be removed, ICL, or implantable collamer lens surgery, is generally performed. If severe myopia is accompanied by astigmatism, stable vision recovery is also possible through a combined procedure that pairs astigmatism correction surgery with ICL. The approach is to first correct the distorted corneal shape with astigmatism correction surgery and then restore vision with a myopia-correcting ICL.

Because the astigmatism prescription is reduced in advance, the lens inserted into the eye can also be thinner. A Toric ICL, a special lens for astigmatism correction, can be used, but if the eye is rubbed or struck, the lens may rotate inside the eye and reduce the corrective effect. The time required to make a custom lens and its relatively high cost are also factors to consider.

Ultimately, satisfaction with vision correction surgery depends not only on how well myopia is treated, but also on how accurately astigmatism is corrected. The safest and most satisfying results come from consulting a specialist in detail and deciding on the correction sequence and method that best fit the condition of your eyes.

Courtesy of Kim Ji-sun, Director-General of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

Kim Ji-sun, Director-General of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.