After Vacation, Feeling Stiff All Over? How to Tell Simple Muscle Pain from Signs of Joint Disease

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] After returning to daily life after a vacation, some people are left with a heavy sense of fatigue or pain in the knees, lower back, shoulders, or ankles. The cause is the strain placed on muscles and tissues around the joints over a short period through long-distance travel, water activities, and leisure sports. In most cases, the pain gradually improves if activity is reduced. But if it does not ease, or if swelling, numbness, weakness, or a feeling of instability appears, it should be distinguished from simple muscle pain. If people dismiss it as ordinary fatigue and keep pushing themselves, tiny injuries can build up and lead to compressed spinal nerves or chronic pain in the ligaments, cartilage, or tendons.

O Seung-mok, director of orthopedics at Bupyeong Himchan Hospital, explained, "Simple muscle pain usually feels like a broad area of stiffness and a pulling sensation when moving, and it eases over time." He added, "In general, muscle pain does not hurt when you are still, while joint pain can hurt even at rest."

◇Persistent pain may signal a disease, not simple muscle soreness

When people use their bodies more than usual through hiking, camping, swimming, or other activities, tiny tears can form in muscle fibers, and delayed-onset muscle soreness may appear during recovery. This type of soreness begins 6 to 12 hours after activity, peaks at 48 to 72 hours, and usually recovers within a week. For that reason, whether the pain gradually improves after two to three days is an important clue in telling simple muscle pain apart.

By contrast, when ligaments, cartilage, or nerves are damaged, the pain does not ease over time and tends to worsen repeatedly in certain positions or movements. If swelling, locking, instability, or nerve symptoms are also present, the cause should be checked immediately rather than simply observed. The same applies even without accompanying symptoms if the pain lasts more than two weeks without clear improvement or becomes worse.

For the knee, swelling, locking, and instability are key warning signs. If the knee swells, feels as if something is catching while walking, locks so that it cannot fully straighten, or gives way as if it may collapse, a meniscus or cruciate ligament injury may be suspected. These injuries often occur during water sports or hiking. When the meniscus tears, a detached piece of cartilage can become trapped in the joint and interfere with movement, while inflammation inside the joint can increase fluid and cause swelling. A repeated feeling that the knee buckles or loses strength is another clue that ligament damage may be causing instability.

Lower back pain after a vacation often develops because long trips force the body to stay in the same position for extended periods, or because carrying heavy luggage strains the muscles and ligaments around the lower back. Simple muscular lower back pain usually stays in the back, feels broadly stiff, and tends to improve over several days with reduced activity, light movement, or warm compresses.

However, if the pain radiates down one leg from the buttock to the calf or foot, and numbness or sensory changes are present, nerve irritation caused by a herniated disc or spinal stenosis should be considered. Radiating pain in the lower extremities is an important clinical sign of spinal disease, so prompt differentiation is necessary.

◇Night pain in the shoulder and instability in the ankle are warning signs

A stiff, aching shoulder also deserves close attention. Simple shoulder pain may improve with rest, but persistent pain makes it important to check for rotator cuff damage. The rotator cuff consists of four tendons that surround the shoulder joint and help lift and rotate the arm. As people age, blood supply decreases and elasticity declines, making the tendons more vulnerable to injury from even minor impact or repeated motion.

Simple shoulder tightness is caused by tension in nearby muscles such as the trapezius, and the pain usually worsens with movement and eases with stretching. By contrast, when the rotator cuff is affected, pain may worsen at night even while lying still, or a catching sensation and pain may recur when the arm is lifted at a certain angle. If these symptoms appear, it should not be dismissed as a simple stiff neck or muscle knot, and an orthopedic evaluation is needed. Because the shoulder is one of the most mobile joints, pain can worsen and the condition can deteriorate if it is left untreated.

Ankle sprains are also easy to mistake for a simple bruise. A twisted ankle may seem to improve, leading people to ignore it, but if it is not treated properly at an early stage, it can keep recurring. In particular, if the ankle is repeatedly sprained, if it is difficult to bear weight, or if swelling and tenderness on the outer side of the ankle do not subside, and if the ankle keeps giving way or feels unsteady even on flat ground, ligament damage and instability should be checked. Leaving an ankle sprain untreated can reduce the ligaments' mechanical support and balance sense, leading to chronic instability with repeated sprains, and in severe cases, ankle arthritis. It is known that about 20 to 30 percent of patients with an initial ankle sprain worsen into chronic ankle instability because they do not receive proper treatment.

O Seung-mok, director of orthopedics at Bupyeong Himchan Hospital, said, "If you feel a mechanical catching sensation when moving a joint, hear sounds when bending and straightening it, or feel instability, you should suspect a joint problem." He added, "After musculoskeletal pain begins, you should watch whether it improves over time, whether the joint can be used normally, and whether nerve symptoms, swelling, or instability are present."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.