Man Survives Five Days Clinging to a Tree Submerged in Floodwaters in a Miraculous Rescue

Photo courtesy of Hindustan Times

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 30s who went missing after being swept away by floods in India was dramatically rescued after surviving for five days while holding onto a tree submerged in water.

He was reportedly so severely weakened at the time of rescue that his hands and legs were shaking.

According to local media, including Hindustan Times, Sunanda Behera, 35, who lives in Balipatana village in the Bhadrak area of Odisha, India, was swept away by strong currents when flooding hit on the 18th local time and went missing.

Villagers launched several searches after he disappeared, but they were unable to find him. As time passed, hope that he might still be alive gradually faded.

Then, villagers traveling by boat across flooded fields spotted a person clinging to a submerged palm tree. When they got closer and checked, it was Behera, the missing man. He was barely keeping his face above the water.

Rescue teams dispatched after the report safely pulled Behera out and took him to a hospital.

However, Behera was in an extremely weakened state when he was rescued. A rescue official said his hands and legs were shaking.

He reportedly survived by clinging to the submerged palm tree for five days without eating anything.

Residents said his survival itself was a miracle, adding that his strong will to live in such extreme conditions may have saved him.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.