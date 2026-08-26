"There Are No Providers in 10 Provinces and Cities for the Pediatric Palliative Care Support Program"

According to materials submitted by Seo Young-seok of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly on the 26th from the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), 10 of the country's 16 provinces and cities, or 62.5%, have no providers for the pediatric palliative care support program.

Unlike hospice specialist institutions, which are designated by law, pediatric palliative care is operated as a separate support program. The MOHW manages institutions that take part in the program and provide palliative care services to pediatric patients as program providers.

According to Seo Young-seok, as of July 2026, providers were found in only six provinces and cities: Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Jeollanam-do. By contrast, 10 provinces and cities, including Incheon, Ulsan Metropolitan City, Gangwon State, North Chungcheong Province, South Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, North Gyeongsang Province, Gyeongnam, Jeju Province and Sejong City, had no providers.

The number of institutions has also shown little change. The number of pediatric palliative care participating institutions rose from 10 in 2023 to 12 in 2024, and has remained at that level since. Of those, seven are located in Seoul, underscoring a wide regional imbalance.

This year, the government is providing about 186.8 million won per institution to 12 organizations. Although the Second Comprehensive Plan for Hospice and End-of-Life Care (2024–2028) identified the expansion of pediatric palliative care services as a key task, the number of providers has remained at 12 since the plan took effect.

Meanwhile, a review of the overall hospice network showed that many regions still lack specialist institutions. Of the country's 226 cities, counties and districts, 152, or 67.3%, had no institutions providing hospice services, including inpatient, home-based, consultative and nursing hospital pilot program providers.

Seo Young-seok said, "Pediatric palliative care is an essential system for children with terminal or rare and incurable diseases, as well as their families." He added, "We must narrow regional gaps and expand the service delivery base so that people can receive the hospice and palliative care services they need, regardless of where they live."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.