Disabled Son Gives His Kidney to His Mother After Three Years of Waiting, Moving Many

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A kidney transplant in which a son with a brain lesion disability donated one of his kidneys to his mother, who had been undergoing long-term dialysis, was successfully carried out.

Bong Seng Memorial Hospital said on the 26th that it performed the kidney transplant on August 11 for the mother and son, and that both have recovered safely for about two weeks after surgery without any special complications and are now preparing for discharge.

The surgery took place after the son donated his kidney to his mother, who had been receiving dialysis treatment for a long time.

Because the son has a grade 2 brain lesion disability, the medical team prepared for the surgery with extra caution to verify the donor's health, understanding of the procedure, and whether the decision was made voluntarily.

The son was diagnosed with a grade 2 brain lesion disability in second grade, but he graduated from elementary, middle, and high school at regular schools and later completed a four-year university in Busan. He then continued social activities through work and administrative support roles, and more recently has been helping with a family-run pension while preparing for a civil service exam to become a social worker.

The mother had long suffered from diabetes and developed diabetic retinopathy and diabetic foot complications. She had been on hemodialysis since February 2023. She needed a kidney transplant because she had to undergo dialysis several times a week, for about four hours each session.

As he watched his mother's health worsen, the son repeatedly said he wanted to donate his kidney. However, the mother refused for three years, worried about her son's disability and his future health.

The kidney transplant team at Bong Seng Memorial Hospital carefully assessed whether the donor's decision had been made after sufficient consideration and whether he could safely undergo surgery. Through consultations with psychiatry and neurology, the team conducted multiple interviews and tests, including brain MRI, MRA, and EEG examinations.

The results showed that the son had no medical issues that would prevent kidney donation and that he had sufficient understanding and judgment regarding his decision.

Later, when the mother's health deteriorated again in April this year, the family revisited the transplant discussion, and the mother decided to accept her son's wishes. Detailed tests on both were carried out starting in May, and because their blood types were both A+, the transplant could proceed.

At 8:30 a.m. on August 11, the son entered the operating room first. Kim Dong-woo, head of the urology department, performed the nephrectomy to remove the donor kidney, while at the same time honorary director Baek Seung-eon of the surgery department operated on the mother. The removed kidney was transplanted into the mother around 10:30 a.m., followed by a delicate procedure to connect the blood vessels and ureter.

The son returned to his room around 11:30 a.m., and the mother also finished surgery and began recovery around 2 p.m. Honorary director Kim Jung-kyung of the nephrology department served as the attending physician, and the medical team, including department head Oh Joon-seok and physicians Hee Yeoun Kim and Kim Yang-hyun, took part in the pre- and post-operative process.

This was the 1,458th kidney transplant performed at Bong Seng Memorial Hospital. Since carrying out its first kidney transplant in 1995, the hospital has steadily performed transplant surgeries over the past 30 years, and it has already completed its 36th kidney transplant this year.

Attending physician Kim Jung-kyung, honorary director and nephrology specialist, said, "Because kidney transplantation requires consideration of the safety of both the donor and the recipient, close cooperation among multiple departments is essential from preoperative evaluation through surgery and recovery." He added, "Based on the experience and teamwork of the transplant team, which has worked together for many years, we were able to complete this surgery safely as well."

He continued, "Above all, this surgery was meaningful to the medical staff because it reflected both the son's wish to donate his kidney after worrying about his mother's health for a long time and the mother's hesitation to make the decision easily because she was concerned about her son's future." He added, "We hope both of them recover their health and return to daily life."

A hospital official also said, "Kidney transplantation is a representative team-based field of care that requires organic cooperation not only from nephrology, but also from surgery, urology, the dialysis unit, the laboratory, the organ transplant counseling office, and the ward." The official added, "We will continue to do our best to provide safe and systematic transplant care for patients and their families based on our accumulated experience and expertise."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

The mother, second from the left in the front row, and the son, third from the left in the front row, pose for a commemorative photo with the kidney transplant team, including attending physician Kim Jung-kyung, first

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.