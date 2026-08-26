"Do not stop psychiatric medication just because you are preparing for pregnancy or are pregnant"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Han Jeong-yeol of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ilsan Paik Hospital, Inje University, has published a booklet with the Korean Mothersafe Professional Counseling Center and Mothersafe. The booklet, titled "Treatment of Mental Illness in Pregnant Women: How Can Medicines Be Used Safely?", offers accurate information on psychiatric treatment and medication use for women who are preparing for pregnancy, pregnant, or breastfeeding.

The booklet explains major pregnancy-related mental illnesses, psychiatric medications, medication counseling cases during pregnancy, and the risk of fetal malformations from psychiatric drugs in a way that is easy for the general public to understand.

Professor Lee Seung-hwan of the Department of Psychiatry at Ilsan Paik Hospital and obstetrician Kim Il-dong of the National Medical Center reviewed the booklet.

As the number of patients with depression in South Korea has recently increased, the importance of accurate information on mental illness and medication treatment for women preparing for pregnancy or already pregnant has also grown. The number of depression patients in South Korea has risen by an average of 7.4% a year over the past five years, surpassing 1.1 million.

The increase is especially pronounced among women in their 20s to 40s. Beyond depression, a range of mental illnesses, including anxiety disorders, sleep disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), makes it increasingly important to provide accurate information on mental health and medication treatment during pregnancy planning and pregnancy.

Professor Han said, "You should not stop treatment for a mental illness or decide on your own to stop taking medication simply because you are preparing for pregnancy or are pregnant." He added, "We must consider not only the risks of medication, but also the risks to the mother and fetus if the illness is left untreated."

He also stressed, "If treatment is needed based on an accurate diagnosis, it is important to consult medical staff, choose the appropriate type and dose of medication, and monitor the health of both the mother and the fetus."

The booklet will be distributed to public health centers, hospitals, and organizations related to pregnancy nationwide and used to spread accurate information on the treatment of mental illness and medication use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Professor Han is an authority on maternal-fetal medicine. After training in the Motherisk Program at the University of Toronto in Canada, he has specialized in maternal-fetal toxicology. He has also led the Korea Mothersafe Counseling Center for more than 20 years, continuing counseling and education on medication use during pregnancy.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Han Jeong-yeol, who published "Treatment of Mental Illness in Pregnant Women: How Can Medicines Be Used Safely?"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.