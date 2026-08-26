"Four snakes appeared after buying a potted plant online"... Eggs also found in the soil

Photo source: Weibo, Dushi Kuaibao

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A claim that snakes were repeatedly found inside a store after a potted plant was purchased online has caused shock.

The complainant said that a small snake, as thick as chopsticks, was first found, and another snake appeared about two weeks later, leaving her anxious.

According to Chinese media outlets including Dushi Kuaibao, a woman surnamed Gao, who runs a massage shop in Beijing, recently posted on social media, "Snakes keep appearing in my store, so I can barely sleep or work properly."

She claimed that she first spotted a snake at around 9:30 p.m. on August 3.

When the snake suddenly appeared in the store, Gao was startled, stepped on a chair, and ran outside.

Employees and customers searched the store and found the snake in a corner.

A building manager rushed over, used a broom to place the snake in a basket, and then moved it into a glass jar before releasing it safely, according to reports.

Gao said the snake found at the time was only about 20 centimeters long and as thin as a pair of chopsticks.

But the problem did not end there.

Gao claimed that about 15 days later, she found another snake in the store.

She said that on the morning of the 20th at around 10:25 a.m., a snake was found behind the stairs connecting the upper and lower floors.

Managers again came to the scene, caught the snake, and took it outside to release it.

The second snake was also reportedly about the same size as the first. Two more were later found, leaving Gao stunned.

Gao suspects that the cause of the repeated snake sightings was a rubber tree potted plant she bought online in mid-July for 59.8 yuan, or about 12,000 won.

Firefighters who responded to the scene also found what appeared to be snake eggs in the soil of the pot.

Gao said she demanded a refund from the seller, but was effectively refused. She added that the seller instead told her to buy medicine herself to get rid of the snakes.

She eventually filed a consumer complaint, and the relevant department has reportedly begun an investigation.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.