Braun Overhauls Its Flagship Electric Shaver for the First Time in 12 Years, Launches Third-Generation NEVO

Provided by Korea P&G

As men's self-care has become part of everyday life, the criteria for choosing an electric shaver have expanded beyond cutting performance to include how it feels against the skin, ease of use, design, and the overall user experience.

Because it is a personal grooming product used every day, more consumers are also paying close attention to materials, durability, design quality, and aesthetics.

Against this market backdrop, Braun, the German premium small-appliance brand, has introduced a new generation of its flagship electric shaver for the first time in 12 years.

Korea P&G's Braun said it recently launched the third-generation flagship electric shaver, Braun NEVO.

While the first generation focused on convenience and the second on cutting performance, the third-generation Braun NEVO is centered on Silk Shaving technology, which delivers both smoothness and precision to enhance the overall shaving experience.

Braun NEVO is designed to glide smoothly over the skin by minimizing the contact area between the foil and the skin.

For the first time in a Braun product, it uses an ultra-low-friction Silk Glide foil with a micro-embossed structure inspired by shark skin, reducing skin friction by up to 24% compared with the existing OptiFoil.

It also applies Quattro Silk Cutting technology, in which four cutting elements work together to deliver a close shave on beards of different directions and lengths, down to as much as 0.12 mm below the skin surface.

The shaver is also equipped with the AutoSense beard density sensor, which detects beard density in real time to help deliver a more even and precise shave.

Design and ease of use have also taken a step forward.

Braun said NEVO features a seamless body formed from stainless steel 316L, a material resistant to corrosion and high temperatures, using a hydroforming process, combining a premium look with durability.

It is equipped with a display that lets users check battery, cleaning, and foil status at a glance. The 7-in-1 SmartCare Center also automates shaver maintenance, including cleaning, drying, lubrication, and charging.

Braun said it has packed more than 100 years of technological innovation and design philosophy into the new product.

The simple, function-first design principles established by Dieter Rams, Braun's former chief designer and a giant in industrial design, continue to live on in Braun products today through ergonomic design and precision engineering.

Benjamin Wilson, Braun and Venus director of design and technology communications, explained the thinking behind NEVO's development, saying, "At Braun, innovation is not just about making beautiful products," and adding, "It is a process in which design and technology influence each other to create a better user experience."

Provided by Korea P&G

With the launch of NEVO, the company has also named actor Gong Yoo as its new brand model, planning to convey Braun's premium shaving experience and brand value to consumers through his refined and trustworthy image and his long-standing popularity as a top actor.

As his first official event since being selected as the model, Braun held the Braun NEVO launch event in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on the 20th.

The venue featured a space themed around the brand's heritage, where visitors could explore key products and technologies, as well as displays and photo zones that intuitively showcased NEVO's durability and smoothness, along with an experience zone where attendees could try the product themselves.

A Braun official said, "NEVO is a next-generation electric shaver that completes the entire shaving process as a premium experience, from a close shave to skin comfort and post-use care," adding, "We hope consumers will experience Braun's 100 years of technology and design philosophy through the new NEVO and feel a level of smoothness and precision unlike conventional shaving."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.