Actress in Her 30s Arrested on Suspicion of Pouring Oil on Japan's National Treasure

Photo source: Facebook, TV Asahi

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Taiwanese entertainer has been arrested on suspicion of pouring an oily liquid on a Japanese national treasure.

According to Taiwan's TVBS and Japan's TV Asahi, police in Nara Prefecture arrested Taiwanese influencer and actress Wu Hsiung, 39, whose real name is Tsai Yi-chen, on suspicion of spraying a liquid on the national treasure known as The Buddha's Footprint Stone at Yakushi-ji, a World Heritage site in Nara. Police applied charges under the Cultural Properties Protection Act.

The Buddha's Footprint Stone is a nationally designated cultural property in Japan, with a footprint carved into the stone and Buddhist symbols such as the manji, lotus, and dharma wheel decorated inside it.

Japanese police said Wu Hsiung is suspected of pouring a liquid believed to be oil on the national treasure in the exhibition hall at Yakushi-ji on April 6. Investigators identified the suspect by analyzing security camera footage from the scene. Wu Hsiung left Japan the day after the incident, then re-entered the country on August 22. Police arrested her at Kansai International Airport.

During questioning, Wu Hsiung reportedly admitted to the allegations. She is said to have stated, "When I am moved, I pour oil and pray, so I think I poured oil on the Buddha's Footprint Stone as well."

Tests on the liquid in question detected glycerin, a colorless and transparent ingredient used in cosmetics and skin-care products.

Although she was identified as Tsai Yi-chen when she was arrested, Taiwanese media have reported that she is actress Wu Hsiung.

As the controversy grew, Wu Hsiung's manager issued an official statement on the 24th.

The manager said it is currently impossible to contact Wu Hsiung directly. The team is trying to understand the situation through her family and a local lawyer in Japan, but the available information is limited, making it difficult to explain the details of the case or respond to media reports on her behalf.

Meanwhile, The Buddha's Footprint Stone at Yakushi-ji is a cultural property that depicts the Buddha's footprint carved into stone and is known as the oldest surviving Buddha's Footprint Stone in Japan. Police are also checking whether there were any additional incidents, as they reportedly secured a statement from Wu Hsiung indicating that she had carried out similar acts at other locations in the past for prayer purposes.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.