Woori Children’s Medical Foundation Donates Development Fund to the Korean Pediatric Society, Cooperates on Training Future Medical Talent

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Woori Children’s Medical Foundation said it held a ceremony on the 24th at the conference room of the Korean Pediatric Society to donate a development fund aimed at promoting the health of children and adolescents and supporting academic and research advancement.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Jeong Seong-gwan, CTO Nam Seong-woo, CMO Baek Jeong-hyeon, who is also the head of Woori Children’s Hospital, CSO Kim Min-sang, and CCO Lee Jin-cheol from the foundation. From the Korean Pediatric Society, Chairman Kim Han-seok, President Park Gyeong-bae, board member Lee Yeong-mok, who heads the finance committee, and board member Im Byeong-chan, who heads the general affairs committee, were present.

The "Future Partnership Fund" was created to show that, even as pediatrics faces unprecedented difficulties due to low birth rates and a decline in support for residents, the foundation will not stop investing in the next generation. The fund will be used for the society's public-interest projects, including academic and research activities and the training of future medical talent, so that younger doctors who choose pediatrics can grow in a stable environment.

The Korean Pediatric Society has led efforts to improve the health of children and adolescents in Korea through academic conferences, treatment guideline development, and research support. Woori Children’s Medical Foundation, the only pediatric specialty hospital in Seoul designated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), has also focused on nurturing talent through research, academic activities, and medical student training, beyond systematic treatment. This donation reflects its intention to prepare for the future of pediatric care together with the society.

Chairman Jeong Seong-gwan of Woori Children’s Medical Foundation said, "Pediatrics is going through a difficult period, but that is exactly why we cannot delay preparing the next generation who will care for children." He added, "I hope this fund will become a small foundation for younger doctors pursuing pediatric care and a starting point for walking into the future together with the society."

Kim Han-seok, chairman of the Korean Pediatric Society, said, "We are grateful for this meaningful decision, and we will do our best to create an environment where younger medical professionals can focus on treatment and research and to protect a strong pediatric care system."

Meanwhile, the two organizations plan to strengthen solidarity between the medical field and academia through this donation ceremony and continue cooperating to ensure a healthy future for children and to train pediatric medical talent.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Chairman Jeong Seong-gwan of Woori Children’s Medical Foundation, fourth from left, and other attendees pose for a commemorative photo.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.