Hyundai Motor bets on 100 new models, targets 5.55 million vehicles and 9% operating margin by 2030

José Muñoz, CEO and president of Hyundai Motor Company, explains the company’s mid- to long-term business strategy at the 2026 Kia CEO Investor Day. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai Motor Company said it will keep its global sales target of 5.55 million vehicles in 2030, despite intensifying competition and geopolitical uncertainty. The company plans to launch more than 100 new models by 2030 and expand global production capacity by 1.27 million vehicles, while improving profitability to lift its operating margin above 9%.

On the 26th, Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the strategy and financial plan at the 2026 Kia CEO Investor Day held at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul.

The company kept its earlier target of increasing combined global sales of Hyundai and Genesis vehicles from 4.158 million this year to 5.55 million in 2030. It also aims to raise the share of electrified vehicles, or xEVs, to 60% by 2030.

To achieve that goal, Hyundai Motor Company will introduce more than 100 new models worldwide between 2026 and 2030, including full model changes, partial redesigns and derivative models. More than 18 of them will enter new vehicle segments the company has not previously targeted.

Global production capacity will also increase by 1.27 million vehicles by 2030. The company plans to add 500,000 units in North America, 320,000 in India, 200,000 in South Korea and 250,000 through completely knocked down production to respond to shifting regional demand.

Region by region, Hyundai Motor Company plans to launch 10 new hybrid models in North America by 2030 and raise the share of hybrid sales to 50%. In Europe, it aims to expand electric vehicle sales from 116,000 units last year to 420,000 in 2030. In India, it wants to increase the share of SUV sales to 80%.

Genesis is also strengthening its electrified lineup. The GV80 hybrid will go on sale in South Korea and the United States in the second half of this year, and an Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) SUV capable of traveling more than 1,000 kilometers will be launched early next year. Genesis aims to expand into new markets and sell 350,000 vehicles annually in more than 40 countries by 2030.

In future mobility, the company will accelerate efforts to strengthen its competitiveness in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) and autonomous driving. It plans to apply Level 2+ autonomous driving technology to its first mass-produced SDV model in 2028 and begin operating a new 100 MW AI data center in Saemangeum from 2029, capable of handling more than 50,000 graphics processing units.

Hyundai Motor Company is also pushing to internalize battery technology. Its in-house high-performance battery cell more than doubles output performance compared with existing high-nickel batteries and cuts charging time by 40%. It will be applied for the first time to the EREV scheduled for launch next year.

The company also raised its profitability targets. Hyundai Motor Company said it will lift its consolidated operating margin target for 2030 from the previous 8% to 9% range to above 9%, while lowering its cost of sales ratio by 3 percentage points from the earlier plan.

For shareholder returns, it will maintain a total shareholder return ratio of at least 35% and a minimum dividend of 10,000 won. It will also cancel all treasury shares currently held, excluding those reserved for employee compensation. Based on the previous day’s closing price, the shares are worth about 800 billion won.

José Muñoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said, "Hyundai Motor's fundamentals are stronger than ever." He added, "We will offer more model and powertrain choices and aggressively move into new segments and markets."

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.