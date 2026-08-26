"Improving Performance with AI" SK Telecom Supports National Fencing Team's Performance Analysis

SK Telecom said it will provide its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) performance analysis system to sponsored national team athletes competing at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

According to SK Telecom on the 26th, the company held a Team SKT send-off ceremony that day at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong Province. It was the third time SK Telecom has hosted such an event ahead of the Asian Games, following the 2022 Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. The ceremony was attended by fencers Oh Sang-uk, Do Gyeong-dong, Song Se-ra and Jeon Ha-young, weightlifter Park Hye-jeong, swimmer Hwang Sun-woo, sprinter Joel Jin Nwamadi and sport climber Noh Hyun-seung.

At the ceremony, SK Telecom outlined plans to support training using AI technology. First, it will introduce its in-house fencing AI performance analysis system, SKT-FAN (Fencing AI Nexus), into the national team’s training program. SKT-FAN uses AI-based computer vision technology to automatically extract scoring and conceding moments immediately after a match, while also analyzing an opponent’s attack patterns, tactics, strengths and weaknesses. Wan-geun Oh, secretary general of the Korean Fencing Federation, said, "Athletes and coaching staff who used the AI performance analysis system developed by SKT ahead of the Asian Games were highly satisfied." He added, "We hope it will be actively used during the preparation process and lead to strong results."

SK Telecom will also expand on-site support to help athletes manage their condition and improve performance ahead of the Asian Games. Drawing on its 24 years of experience as the chair company of the Korean Fencing Federation, the company plans to dispatch additional medical trainers and performance analysts. It will also share the athletes’ preparation process and competition scenes through content it produces in-house.

Kwon Young-sang, head of SK Telecom's Comm Support Office, said, "We hope that AI technology, our long-standing sports sponsorship know-how and the public’s passionate support will become a strong source of strength for the Team SKT athletes." He added, "We will provide full support so that the athletes’ challenges lead to good results and bring great emotion to the public."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.