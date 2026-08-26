Karaoke Hostesses Dance and Do Cartwheels in the Middle of the Road — Here’s Why

Photo courtesy of Tairas

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] In Thailand, five female karaoke employees were fined after filming themselves dancing and doing cartwheels in the middle of a road and posting the video on social media.

According to local media outlets, including Tairas, a video filmed recently on a road in the Sattahip District of Chonburi Province quickly spread on TikTok.

The video showed the women dancing, doing cartwheels, and hula-hooping on a road used by passing vehicles.

The clip was posted on the TikTok account of a karaoke business operator, along with a caption saying the venue had closed early and the staff were enjoying their free time.

After the video was made public, it drew a wide range of reactions online.

Some users found the women’s behavior amusing, but many local residents criticized it, saying such actions on a road could cause accidents.

As the controversy grew, the account and the post were deleted. However, police tracked down the five women in the video and questioned them.

The women told police that they had gone out onto the road simply to film a video and create content.

They explained that it was late at night and there were not many cars passing by, so they did not think it would be a problem.

Police nevertheless fined them for obstructing traffic. The exact amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Police urged the public to obey traffic laws and not use roads as spaces for personal activities or content creation.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.