Donghaeng Lottery to Host the 2026 APLA Seoul Lottery General Assembly... Discussing Sustainable Development for the Asia-Pacific Lottery Industry

Provided by Donghaeng Lottery

Donghaeng Lottery, the lottery operator, said it will hold the 2026 APLA Seoul Lottery General Assembly at Walkerhill Hotel Seoul from September 1 to 4.

The event, co-hosted by the Asia-Pacific Lottery Association (APLA) and Donghaeng Lottery, is expected to draw about 200 participants, including lottery operators from across the Asia-Pacific region and officials from domestic gaming industries and related organizations. It will be the first APLA lottery general assembly held in Seoul in 11 years, since 2015.

The APLA lottery general assembly is an international event where lottery operators from the Asia-Pacific region gather to share key issues and global industry trends, and discuss directions for sustainable development.

After being held in Seoul in 2015, the assembly has since taken place in major cities such as Auckland, New Zealand, Bangkok, Thailand, and Singapore, before returning to Seoul this year.

This year's assembly will be held under the theme, "Sustainable Gaming and Innovation, New Trends."

Participants will broadly discuss sustainable operating strategies to respond to the rapidly changing lottery industry, the use of innovative technologies such as blockchain, responsible gambling policies and best practices, and global lottery market trends.

On September 1, the first day of the event, an opening ceremony will be held with the attendance of Jo Yong-beom, vice minister of the Ministry of Planning and Budget and chairman of the Lottery Commission, Jason Delamore, chair of the APLA Executive Committee, and Donghaeng Lottery CEO Hong Deok-gi.

Academic sessions will then be held for two days starting on the 2nd, with participation from APLA member companies and lottery and related-industry experts from Korea and abroad.

The sessions will feature a range of presentations and discussions on topics such as the adoption of innovative technologies in the lottery industry, responsible gambling policies and practices, and global lottery market trends.

In particular, domestic participants plan to introduce the current state and development of Korea's lottery industry, as well as policies and activities aimed at fostering a healthy lottery culture, while sharing Korea's experience and know-how with overseas attendees.

During the event, an exhibition space will also be set up to showcase the development of Korea's lottery industry, along with promotional booths introducing technologies and services such as cloud systems, lottery terminals, and related solutions.

Donghaeng Lottery also plans to introduce not only lottery products and services, but also the various public-interest projects supported by the Lottery Fund and activities to promote a healthy lottery-use culture, in order to deepen overseas participants' understanding of Korea's lottery industry.

Beyond an international academic event, this year's assembly will also be presented as a cultural program built around the concept of a "K-feast," blending Korean tradition with a modern sensibility.

The program will include a Gayageum performance by a Dream Ladder scholarship recipient supported by the Lottery Fund, a ballet performance inspired by the traditional Korean gat hat, and a K-pop performance.

There will also be programs such as tours of Changdeokgung Palace Complex and traditional markets, allowing overseas participants to experience Korea's traditions and culture firsthand.

A Donghaeng Lottery official said, "This APLA lottery general assembly, being held in Seoul again after 11 years, is a meaningful occasion to share with the world the operational experience and innovation Korea's lottery industry has built up, while also learning from best practices in other countries." The official added, "Through this assembly, we will work together to find solutions to the common challenges facing the global lottery industry and expand exchanges and cooperation among countries for the healthy and sustainable development of the lottery industry."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.