Korean Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Publishes First Rhinoplasty Case Study Textbook, Showcasing Diverse Surgical Experience and Know-how

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery has published its first rhinoplasty case study textbook since its founding, titled "Innovations in Korean Rhinoplasty: A Comprehensive Case Study Collection." The publication was led by society president Professor Lee Geon-hee of the Department of Otolaryngology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong. It brings together the diverse surgical experience and expertise accumulated in clinical practice by rhinoplasty specialists in Korea.

The textbook covers the full range of rhinoplasty, from primary procedures for nasal deformities such as a crooked nose, hump nose and saddle nose, to complex revision cases involving contracture deformities and implant-related complications. It also addresses detailed clinical topics, including difficult tip refinement, cleft lip-related nasal deformities and nonsurgical treatments. Based on real cases, it presents preoperative evaluation, surgical planning, procedure selection, the operation itself and outcomes in a step-by-step format. Illustrations and surgical videos are included to improve understanding. It is expected to serve as a practical reference for residents, fellows and specialists who treat a wide range of deformities and revision cases.

Professor Lee Geon-hee, president of the Korean Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and a professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, led the publication of the textbook and also contributed as an author to five chapters. As a rhinoplasty specialist who considers both nasal function and aesthetics, he has published numerous papers, especially on research related to the nasal valve, the airway passage inside the nose. In April, he also served as chair of the organizing committee for PAAFPRS & KAFPRS 2026, a joint international conference held in Seoul by the Pan-Asian Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the Korean Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, underscoring his commitment to academic exchange at home and abroad.

Professor Lee Geon-hee said, "This case study textbook goes beyond a simple clinical record. It stands as evidence of the technical excellence that has helped lead Korean rhinoplasty to global standards." He added, "I hope it will become a practical clinical resource that can be of real help to medical professionals in Korea and overseas."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Geon-hee of the Korean Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, which published the rhinoplasty case study textbook "Innovations in Korean Rhinoplasty: A Comprehensive Case Study Collection"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.