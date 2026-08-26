Small Plane in Emergency Landing Hits Four Vehicles, Killing Mother of Two

Photo courtesy of CBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tragic accident occurred in Canada when a small passenger plane attempting an emergency landing due to engine trouble struck four vehicles in a row on a road, killing one female driver.

According to local media, including CBC, the light aircraft heading to Prince George Airport in British Columbia on the afternoon of the 20th local time suddenly lost power in one engine.

The pilot decided it would be difficult to continue to the airport and attempted an emergency landing on the road. After touching down, the aircraft crossed several lanes and hit four vehicles. Alex Garneau, who was driving a passenger car, was killed in the crash. Ten people in the other vehicles were injured and received treatment.

The two pilots and six passengers on board the plane were reportedly not seriously injured.

Police investigations confirmed that Garneau, who died in the crash, had two children with her husband.

She was also a former volleyball player who competed for Team BC, British Columbia's provincial team.

After retiring from competition, she worked as a coach and volunteer for several youth teams and continued to take part in various leagues and tournaments.

Meanwhile, the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has secured the aircraft and is investigating the exact circumstances of the crash. Preliminary findings so far indicate that the plane lost power in one engine during flight and attempted an emergency landing.

However, it has not yet been determined why the plane lost engine power or exactly what happened during the emergency landing. The final report is expected to take several months.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.