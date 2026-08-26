Shinsegae Group, headline partner of 'Frieze Seoul 2026,' unveils 'Shinsegae Lounge'... presents a space embodying its philosophy of 'a cultural space in everyday life'

◇Rendering of the exterior of Shinsegae Lounge. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Group

The Shinsegae Lounge, operated by headline partner Shinsegae Group at the art fair 'Frieze Seoul 2026,' which will be held at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul from September 2 to 5, has been unveiled.

Behind Shinsegae Group's decision to present its own lounge at the center of a global art fair lies Chairman Chung Yong-jin's management philosophy of creating a cultural space in everyday life where customers want to stay.

For Shinsegae Group, which has made it a core principle of retail space innovation to go beyond simple product sales and capture the 'time and experience' customers spend in offline spaces, Frieze Seoul is seen as the ideal venue to realize and further expand that philosophy.

First, Shinsegae Lounge will host a special exhibition, 'L'Immensité du Quotidien: The Monumental Everyday,' which offers an in-depth look at the artistic world of French artist Paul Cox.

Paul Cox, who is based in Paris and Burgundy, has worked across a wide range of fields, including ballet and opera stage and costume design, as well as theater posters, with paintings inspired by the landscapes around him at the center of his practice. In this exhibition, 336 works from his 'Diary' series, which record meditations he has carried out every evening for years in opaque watercolor, will be shown together for the first time in the world. In particular, the exterior of Shinsegae Lounge will feature a large-scale image of one of his signature works, 'Diary 16 05 26,' welcoming visitors.

Sohyung Kim, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.