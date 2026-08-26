Woman Seen Riding on a Turtle While Holding a Child — Claims She Also Kicked It

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video showing a woman in a tourist spot in China riding on the back of a live turtle while holding a young child has sparked public outrage.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Jimu News, a female tourist was seen on July 21 riding on a turtle at the Changlu Tourism and Leisure Expo Park in Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong Province, while holding a young girl in her arms. As the turtle moved, the woman crouched on its back and laughed. She was later seen gesturing to a boy nearby, apparently inviting him to climb on as well.

The person who filmed the video claimed that the family first kicked the turtle before climbing onto its back. The witness also said there was a sign at the site warning visitors not to ride or sit on the turtle, but that the family ignored it.

As the video spread online, criticism mounted. Netizens said, "It is also educationally inappropriate to show children treating animals carelessly." Others voiced concern that "children who copy their parents' behavior may come to see animals as toys."

As the controversy grew, the tourist site asked a veterinarian to examine the turtle to check its condition.

The site later said the turtle was found to be in good health. It also said it would investigate whether there had been any problems in site management and strengthen oversight to prevent a repeat.

The site also stressed that a turtle's shell is not just an outer protective layer, but part of its body connected to the spine and ribs. Because nerves and blood vessels run through the shell, placing weight on it can cause cracks or spinal damage. In severe cases, it could also compress internal organs, the site explained.

However, the tourist site did not specify whether any separate legal punishment or administrative action had been taken against the tourists in the video.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.