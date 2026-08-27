"An Autumn Playground Created by Nature" 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival to Open

Sportschosun has hosted the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival since 2007 with Kangwon Land, a leading ESG company, to showcase the forest trails at an altitude of 1,200 meters on the slopes of Taebaeksan Mountain

With the blue sky overhead, white clouds in front, and autumn leaves dressed in five colors, one could almost envy a mountain hermit. In autumn, the Sky Forest Trail along the Untan Godo Trail turns into a playground of nature. Jeongseon County in Gangwon Province, with its many forest paths that seem crafted by nature itself, is waiting for us. On October 9, at the peak of autumn, one of Korea's leading trekking festivals will take place on Jeongseon's pristine forest trails. This is the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival, launched by Sportschosun in 2007 to promote a healthy family culture. The festival has helped revitalize local tourism and promote a walking culture for the entire nation, while also becoming one of Korea's signature autumn festivals. It is the perfect healing trip, offering both health benefits and unforgettable memories amid the fall foliage. After an especially hot summer, anyone looking to enjoy a special autumn moment in a place where the sky seems within reach will find the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival an ideal choice. It is a unique experience found only at the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival in Jeongseon County, where an extraordinary way of enjoying a healthy life becomes part of everyday life.

This year's High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival will expand its Kids Run program. It will be held twice, on October 9 and October 10, with native English-speaking instructors.

Trekking and trail running have become part of everyday life, and the base is expanding to include Kids Run.

Trekking for health management has become routine. More recently, the number of people enjoying running and trail running has also increased. More families are taking part in trekking, running, and trail running with their children. That is because people want to stay healthy while sharing a hobby and working up a sweat with others. Trekking, running, and trail running are no longer just sports. They have become a national pastime and a form of leisure content.

One of the strengths of the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival is its convenience. This year, the event will be held on October 9, the first day of the Chuseok holiday period, which improves accessibility. Rather than a tightly packed schedule, participants can start freely within the designated time slot from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and a variety of side events will be offered before the official program begins. Registration is easy, from booking to program participation, and safety guides have been strengthened so participants can enjoy the beautiful autumn foliage of Korea up close during the trek.

Given Jeongseon's location, where the sky seems to meet the land, there is nothing along the High1 Sky Forest Trail that should be passed by casually. Walking together is always enjoyable. Family, relatives, couples, or even strangers are all welcome. Anyone who knows how to enjoy nature and appreciate the finer things in life can be a friend.

The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival has become a leading cultural event in Gangwon Province that combines travel and sports through courses that everyone of all ages can enjoy, along with a variety of

Sportschosun and Kangwon Land have hosted the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival since 2007 to promote the forest trails at an altitude of 1,200 meters on the slopes of Taebaeksan Mountain and the beautiful scenery of the Untan Godo Trail, which carries the spirit of Baekdu-daegan. Over time, the focus has shifted from families and office colleagues to the Generation MZ demographic, with an emphasis on offering a wide range of things to see and enjoy. In particular, the organizers have continued to create trekking courses that people of all ages can walk and enjoy, while also introducing diverse experience-based content available only at High1.

This year's High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival has expanded its Kids Run program. The Kids Run, led in English by a native-speaking instructor, will be held on the festival day, October 9, and again on October 10. It is designed to help participants fully enjoy running as a high-engagement hobby by teaching proper posture and health management tips. Conducted in a playful format, it is also well suited as a healing autumn program for foreign tourists visiting Korea and foreign families living in the country.

Sportschosun and Kangwon Land expect the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival to go beyond a simple trekking event and contribute to local economic growth as a signature autumn cultural content that combines travel and sports while encouraging participation from a wide range of age groups.

The Dorongi Pond, encountered along the trekking course, is one of the main attractions of the Sky Forest Trail. It is an ecological pond formed when an old coal mine tunnel collapsed due to ground subsidence. It serves

The trekking routes in the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival are divided by difficulty into the Family Course, the Sky Trail Course, and the Trail Run Course. The Family Course is a 7-kilometer route designed for beginners. To accommodate children and older participants, the starting point is at High1 Condominium, where walkers take the Untan Godo cable car up to Mountain Top before beginning the trek. The autumn scenery of Jeongseon seen from the gondola over the long ride is like a work of art. Once participants arrive at Mountain Top, the trek begins in earnest. As they walk along the bamboo forest trail, Dorongi Pond, and the highland forest trail, they head toward the finish line at High1 Palace Hotel.

Dorongi Pond, encountered along the trekking course, is one of the hidden gems. It is an ecological pond created when an old coal mine tunnel collapsed due to ground subsidence. Since then, it has served as a resting place for wildlife and a place to enjoy a variety of wildflowers throughout the seasons. The Family Course is relatively easy, and it takes about two to three hours to complete. After finishing the trek, participants return to the Mountain Lawn Plaza by gondola to complete the course.

The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival will operate the Family Course, the Sky Trail Course, and the Trail Running Course.

Travel plus sports is driving local economic growth as a signature autumn cultural content.

The Sky Trail Course is designed for intermediate and advanced participants. At about 9.7 kilometers, it is roughly 3 kilometers longer than the Family Course, but it is known as a classic premium course because the difficulty is relatively low and there is much to see. The route runs from the High1 Condominium lawn plaza through the Sky Forest Trail, Hwajeolnyeong-gil, the larch forest trail, and the Virgin's Skirt Trail, before arriving at High1 Palace Hotel, the finish point. Participants then return to the Mountain Lawn Plaza by taking the Untan Godo cable car. The full course takes a little over four hours.

The Trail Run Course is a 10-kilometer route that uses sections of the Sky Trail Course, with a 7:30 a.m. start from the High1 Condominium check-in center. By minimizing overlap with trekking participants, runners can enjoy the trail run in a more comfortable environment.

The Sky Forest Trail begins from the lawn plaza in front of High1 Condominium and features a relatively steep incline. Hwajeolnyeong-gil is fairly steep and narrow. Once participants reach the larch forest trail at 1,300 meters above sea level, around the 6.5-kilometer mark, they may want to take a short break. The special forest path at high altitude offers a charm different from ordinary forest trails. The open area that follows is a place where traces of coal mining still reveal the breath of the old Untan Godo Trail. Below the open area stretches a broad forest of autumn-colored deciduous trees. As walkers alternate between walking and resting, they eventually reach the observatory at the 9.2-kilometer mark. On a clear day, Sangdong in Yeongwol can be seen with the naked eye.

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.