"The earlier menopause occurs, the faster the brain ages"... diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD) came 1.8 years sooner

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A new study has found that women who go through menopause earlier may develop Alzheimer's disease (AD) sooner in later life and experience faster brain aging.

In particular, women who entered menopause 10 years earlier than the average age were found to spend about 1.8 fewer years without an AD diagnosis than women whose menopause came 10 years later.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) published their long-term study in the international journal JAMA Network Open. The study tracked the links between age at menopause, cognitive decline, the onset of AD, and changes in brain structure in 2,603 women.

The team analyzed women who experienced natural menopause separately from those who underwent surgical menopause, such as after ovary removal.

The results showed that women with an earlier menopause had lower cognitive function in old age and were diagnosed with AD earlier. They also tended to show faster brain atrophy and white matter changes.

In particular, when the age at menopause was 10 years earlier, the timing of AD onset also moved forward statistically. According to the analysis, women whose menopause came 10 years earlier than average spent about 1.8 fewer years before receiving an AD diagnosis than women whose menopause came 10 years later. The researchers estimated that a 10-year earlier menopause was associated with about a 2% earlier onset of AD risk.

Brain MRI analysis also found a link between earlier menopause and a faster increase in white matter hyperintensities. White matter helps transmit signals between brain cells, and damage to it is one of the major brain changes seen in cognitive decline and dementia.

The researchers said that earlier menopause also tended to be associated with a faster decline in episodic memory, which is the ability to remember events and experiences.

There were also differences depending on the type of menopause. Surgical menopause caused by ovary removal showed a stronger association with cognitive indicators such as AD onset and memory decline. By contrast, in women who experienced earlier natural menopause, the link with long-term brain structure changes, especially white matter changes, was relatively clearer.

The researchers suggested that a decline in the female hormone estrogen may have influenced these findings.

Estrogen drops sharply as women enter menopause. The team explained that because the hormone helps transmit signals between brain cells, maintains protective structures around nerves, and suppresses inflammation, hormonal changes caused by menopause may affect long-term brain health.

However, the findings alone do not prove that early menopause directly causes AD.

The researchers also stressed that a woman does not necessarily develop AD simply because she experienced menopause early.

They said the results suggest menopause timing should not be viewed only as an indicator of reproductive health, but also as a clue for assessing long-term brain health.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.