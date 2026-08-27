"Just Days After Birth..." Fire at Pakistan Maternity Ward Kills 14 Newborns

Fire scene at a hospital in Pakistan. Reuters/Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A fire broke out in a neonatal ward at a public hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing 14 newborns in a tragic incident.

According to foreign media outlets, including Cable News Network (CNN), the fire started around 6:50 a.m. on the 3rd floor neonatal ward of the maternity and child health center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on the 26th local time.

The ward was reportedly housing 15 newborns at the time, and only one was rescued.

Pakistani authorities officially confirmed that 14 newborns died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been definitively determined. Some rescue officials and local media reported that the blaze began after an explosion in an air conditioner inside the neonatal ward.

An initial report prepared by PIMS, however, said an electrical spark inside the ward sparked the fire, which then spread rapidly. It also stated that oxygen equipment connected to incubators intensified the flames, and that smoke entered the newborns' respiratory systems through oxygen supply lines.

Questions are also growing over whether the rescue operation at the scene was carried out properly.

Some bereaved families and witnesses claimed that the neonatal ward door was locked at the time of the fire and that there were not enough medical staff on duty. Others said the hospital entrance and emergency exits did not open properly, delaying the rescue effort.

The hospital, however, has denied claims that the entrance was closed. It said medical staff and security personnel responded immediately after the fire to rescue the newborns, and that four newborns and three mothers in nearby rooms were moved to safety.

After the accident, concerns were also raised over PIMS' fire safety facilities and emergency response system.

Local media reported that while PIMS is one of the major public hospitals in Islamabad, some facilities were outdated and its fire response system had problems. Local rescue authorities also pointed out that there were not enough facilities for fire prevention and life safety, and that some emergency exits were locked from the outside or blocked by obstacles.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the incident and ordered an immediate investigation. He also said strict action would be taken if responsibility is confirmed.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.