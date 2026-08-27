"Cat Has an Astonishing 29 Toes"...Sets New Guinness World Records Mark

Photo credit: New York Post

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A cat born in the United States has become the new Guinness World Records holder after being confirmed to have an astonishing 29 toes.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, a Maine Coon cat named Erebus Anomaly, who lives in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, was born with a total of 29 toes.

A typical cat has 18 toes in total, with five on each front paw and four on each hind paw.

Guinness World Records said Erebus officially set the record for the "cat with the most toes" with 29. The previous record was 28, set in 2002 by a cat named Jake in Canada. In March, a cat named Toby in the State of Michigan was also reported to have tied that mark.

Erebus's owners, Kendra VandenBloomer and Hunter Nett, told local broadcasters that they immediately sensed the cat could be a record contender after noticing its unusual paws at birth.

Erebus has so many toes because of a genetic trait called polydactyly. It is a congenital condition in which a person or animal is born with extra fingers or toes, and it is known to be relatively common in Maine Coon cats.

The owners said Erebus also had a family history of extra toes. They claimed that Erebus's father was born with six toes on all four paws as well.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.