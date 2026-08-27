BMW Strengthens Customer Services, from Financial Benefits to After-Sales Support

◇BMW Korea is running financial promotions for customers purchasing key models, including the 5 Series, in August. Photo courtesy of BMW Korea

BMW Korea is stepping up its push into South Korea's premium imported car market by offering financial benefits for key models such as the 5 Series and 7 Series, while also expanding service and charging infrastructure.

According to BMW Korea, customers who buy the 7 Series through BMW Smart Lease can receive lease support worth a total of 8 million won, or 1 million won per month for the first eight months, depending on the terms. Customers eligible for corporate sales support can receive up to an additional 2 million won if they use an operating lease or rental program.

For the 5 Series, customers using BMW Smart Lease for the 520i can receive lease support worth a total of 5 million won, or 500,000 won per month for 10 months. Customers eligible for corporate sales support can receive additional benefits of up to 1.5 million won.

◇BMW Korea offers lease support worth a total of 5 million won over 10 months for customers using BMW Smart Lease for the 520i. Photo courtesy of BMW Korea

◇BMW Korea is offering financial benefits and a dedicated membership program, the BMW Excellence Club, for customers purchasing the 7 Series. Photo courtesy of BMW Korea

Customers who buy a BMW vehicle this month will receive up to 250,000 BMW Coins, depending on the model, for use on the BMW Vantage lifestyle platform. Existing BMW customers who repurchase a new car can receive additional support of up to 1.5% of the vehicle price, while those who trade in their current vehicle and buy a new one can receive support worth up to 3%, depending on the terms.

BMW Korea is also operating programs for customers after purchase. It runs the BMW Excellence Club for luxury-class customers, including 7 Series buyers, and offers airport services, rental cars in Jeju Province, and programs related to the BMW Ladies Championship. Until Sept. 30, four customers who purchase the 7 Series will be selected by lottery for a chance to take part in the pro-am round of the BMW Ladies Championship 2026.

The company is also continuing to invest in service infrastructure. BMW Korea operates 82 service centers, the most among imported car brands in South Korea, and has installed 3,155 EV chargers nationwide. It plans to expand that number to 4,000 by the end of this year.

◇BMW Korea has installed a total of 3,155 EV chargers nationwide and plans to expand that number to 4,000 by the end of this year. Photo courtesy of BMW Korea

◇A technician inspects a vehicle at a BMW service center. BMW Korea operates 82 service centers, the most among imported car brands in South Korea. Photo courtesy of BMW Korea

From January to July this year, BMW Korea sold a total of 45,683 vehicles in South Korea, ranking first in sales in the premium imported car market. The 5 Series sold 16,018 units, while the premium large-car segment, including the 7 Series, recorded total sales of 6,565 units.

BMW Korea plans to maintain its competitiveness in South Korea's premium imported car market through financial programs, post-purchase customer services, and expanded maintenance and charging infrastructure.

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.