KORAIL Strengthens KTX Safety and Service Ahead of High-Speed Rail Integration

Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) is stepping up KTX maintenance and customer service ahead of the high-speed rail integration set for Sept. 1.

According to KORAIL on the 27th, it will train maintenance staff and preposition railcar repair parts at major hubs in preparation for expanded operations following the integration. It will also fully upgrade 828 KTX-1 restrooms. To prepare for the wider use of coupled train operations, where two trains are linked together, KORAIL will provide additional training on coupling procedures and emergency railcar response for 58 maintenance workers stationed at Suseo Station. The company also plans to distribute 494 types of railcar repair parts across major hubs, including Seoul Station, Suseo Station and the rolling stock maintenance center, so it can respond quickly to unusual incidents such as vehicle breakdowns.

KORAIL has been improving the restrooms on 828 units across 46 KTX-1 trainsets since June to make train travel more comfortable. It also plans to replace the lighting with LED systems to create a brighter and more pleasant environment, with completion targeted for June next year.

Cha Jae-hwan, head of KORAIL's rolling stock division, said, "After the high-speed rail integration, we will strengthen maintenance and emergency response capabilities so the public can use trains with confidence, and we will also carefully manage the service quality that customers can feel."

Kim Se-hyung, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.