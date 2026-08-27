From PDRN to Melatonin... 'Ingredient Consumption' Applied to 'Inner Beauty'

Recently, "ingredient-centered consumption," where consumers carefully examine raw materials and ingredients to select products, is being applied not only to topical cosmetics but also to inner beauty products that are digested and absorbed to exert health effects within the body.

Consumers, who previously selected products based on effects such as elasticity, hydration, and anti-aging, have now begun to focus on the raw materials themselves. The standard of interest has shifted from "what effect does it have?" to "what ingredients are present and how they work. " As ingredients themselves emerge as differentiating factors, interest in various materials such as PDRN, retinol, and NMN is also growing.

Ingredients rapidly rising in the inner beauty market recently share a commonality: they have established a solid reputation in the skincare sector. Not only the beauty industry but also the pharmaceutical and health

Photo courtesy of Dong-A Pharmaceutical ▶ PDRN, a Tier 1 Skin Regeneration Ingredient, Selected as the Next-Generation Inner Beauty Item A prime example is 'PDRN,' a DNA fragment derived from the reproductive cells of organisms such as salmon. PDRN, utilized for skin regeneration and elasticity improvement, gained recognition through dermatological procedures, expanded its reach into cosmetics, and is now evolving into ingestible forms. In the case of the inner beauty brand Ailo's 'Ailo PDRN+B5,' the core ingredient, PDRN, is characterized by its low-molecular form manufactured based on patented Japanese technology.

A patent application is also currently underway in Korea for this composition that aids in the recovery of skin damage. This product contains 651 mg of PDRN and 100 mg of pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5), and is formulated with synergistic ingredients including niacin, biotin, and Vitamin D. ▶ Beyond Topical Retinol to Ingestible Retinol.

NMN Also Gaining Attention Retinol, a type of Vitamin A, is also a widely used ingredient for improving skin elasticity and reducing wrinkles. Recently, as demand for direct ingestion of retinol has increased among consumers, liposome formulations with enhanced absorption rates have also emerged. Ingredients that originated in specialized research fields and have gained mass appeal are also standing out.

'NMN,' a precursor of NAD+ involved in cellular energy metabolism, has primarily been studied in aging research, but recently it has gained public recognition in the realm of daily beauty care to combat aging. While retinol has garnered public attention for its focus on skin condition, NMN is particularly popular among Hollywood stars for its ability to care for the cells themselves. Although their mechanisms of action differ, they share the goal of anti-aging, so a clearer synergy can be expected when supplemented together rather than separately.

'Iloretinol + NMN' contains 1,000 μg RAE, a plant-derived liposomal retinol with a cell membrane-like structure derived from Moringa leaf extract, and 250 mg of yeast-derived NMN. It is a green apple-flavored powder that cleanly masks the characteristic bitter and fishy tastes of the ingredients. ▶ 'Night Routine' for Body Recovery with Plant-Based 'Melatonin' The biohormone 'Melatonin' also originated from the specialized concept of regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

Numerous studies have revealed a close relationship between melatonin secretion and the body's recovery, leading to its recognition as a key element in completing a daily night routine. 'Ailo Plant-Based Melatonin Som Tab' contains 2 mg of plant-based melatonin. By utilizing ingredients extracted from California tomatoes, it allows for the consumption of plant-derived melatonin.

Furthermore, it features a unique cotton tab formulation that melts in the mouth like cotton candy. The company explains that while it has a refreshing soda mint flavor, it contains no sugars or added sugars, making it easy to consume without any burden.

An industry insider stated, "As the inner beauty market is being restructured by 'ingredient-centric consumption' that meticulously scrutinizes the content, safety, and combined efficacy of raw materials and ingredients, related industries are responding in various ways by utilizing diverse ingredients and formulations. " By Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.