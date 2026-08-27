Self-employed startups are on the rise... "The share of food service is up, so you need to consider simplified cooking and mass appeal"

The number of self-employed people starting new businesses has recently been increasing. According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, the number of self-employed workers with employees rose by 33,000, from 1.466 million in January to 1.499 million in July this year. The number of self-employed workers without employees increased by 228,000, from 4.08 million to 4.308 million. Total self-employed workers, excluding unpaid family workers, climbed by 261,000 from 5.546 million in January to 5.807 million in July. That was also 150,000 more than in July last year, when the figure stood at 5.657 million.

In general, the sector with the highest share among self-employed businesses is food service. That is because the barriers to entry are low, and operational efficiency from the rise of various franchise brands has become a competitive advantage. However, as high prices and weaker consumer spending are dampening sentiment in neighborhood commercial districts, a careful approach is needed when choosing a business item before starting up. A food service franchise official said, "Rather than focusing on a trending menu item, you should ask whether it will still be relevant three to five years from now, whether the cooking process has been sufficiently simplified, whether the logistics and raw material supply system is stable, and whether the brand's expansion strategy is centered on profitability."

Dangga Hwarogui is currently suspending franchise recruitment on a temporary basis and focusing on strengthening QSC management at its franchise stores and improving sales. A company representative said the move is intended to focus on store management rather than the franchisor's profits. To strengthen hygiene management at franchise stores, Dangga Hwarogui is also carrying out its Food Safety Certified Store program through headquarters, and 76 stores have already completed certification.

Manghyang Bibim Guksu has built a stable logistics service based on the mass appeal of bibim guksu and the special competitiveness of its vegetable broth. As the franchise business expanded, the company developed the Blue Mill corporate brand and operates the Manghyang Food Factory, improving store convenience by simplifying cooking processes at franchise locations and supplying logistics in a stable manner.

Jukiyagi operates a cooking system that uses pots to provide consistent menu quality at its stores. By standardizing cooking methods and streamlining repetitive preparation processes, it has reduced the burden of store operations. The system is based on a model in which the first-stage preparation is handled at headquarters before being supplied to franchise stores.

Youn, In Cheol, a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship at Gwangju University, said, "You also need to look at whether there is a system that adds stability and does not waver." He added, "Menu originality is important, but what allows long-term and stable support is a well-built system."

Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.