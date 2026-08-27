KT Participates in Techsauce Global Summit 2026, Supports Partner Startups' Overseas Expansion

KT Corporation announced on the 27th that it participated in the Techsauce Global Summit 2026, which is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, through Aug. 28.

According to KT, the Techsauce Global Summit is a leading technology conference in Southeast Asia and opened on the 26th this year. KT attended the event with 12 partner startups, including Marcis, The Pinkfong Company, Studio Moggozi, BEPRO, Daim Technology, Allganize Korea, Deeping Source Inc., XL8 AI, Trash Busters, Peach AI, pevo and Graylab. Their businesses range from IPTV set-top box technology and film and animation content to 3D animation, soccer video analysis, physical AI-based smart manufacturing, LLM solutions, AI-powered space optimization, automatic interpretation and translation, reusable container rental and washing, advertising media performance measurement, voice AX solutions and AI security agents.

KT said it will help its partner startups achieve tangible results in the Southeast Asian market. The company will review more than 300 local exhibitors in advance, arrange customized meetups centered on firms with strong collaboration potential, and provide consulting and other support. It also plans to invite local global investors, or venture capital firms, to hold one-on-one meetings with participating companies, supporting global investment attraction and entry into the Southeast Asian market.

KT said the support program for partner startups is part of its shared-growth initiative for partners, carried out under the slogan "BLOOM, Together." The company operates a range of programs to strengthen the competitiveness of partners, including startups, and support their sustainable growth.

Kwon Hye-jin, head of KT's SCM division, said, "We are supporting exhibition participation and IR pitching so that our partner startups can discover new business opportunities in Southeast Asia and enhance their global competitiveness." She added, "We will actively support promising startups in expanding overseas and growing their businesses to build a sustainable ecosystem of mutual growth."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.