GKL Operates Mobile Labor Consultation Program 'Nori-teo'

Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) said on the 27th that it has been operating a mobile labor consultation program called Nori-teo, which means, "Feel free to talk to us about labor-management consultations."

According to GKL, Nori-teo is an on-site consultation program for employees exhausted by emotional labor. It began at the company headquarters on the 24th, then moved to the Seven Luck Casino Gangnam COEX Branch and the Seoul Dragon City Branch, and will conclude at the Busan Lotte Branch. The program runs from 11 a.m. to midnight to fit the company's three-shift work schedule. GKL President Yoon Doo-hyun said, "I hope our GKL family members, tired from emotional labor and shift work, can enjoy a cup of coffee, relax for a moment, consult about their difficulties, and relieve stress through Nori-teo."

Considering the nature of jobs that involve frequent face-to-face customer service, GKL has been running a variety of employee programs, including healing education to improve quality of life since 2013. Since 2014, it has also operated an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) through a specialized counseling agency to provide psychological counseling and coaching for employees. Starting in 2025, the company has been implementing the Perfect Care manual, designed to systematically protect employees' mental and physical health from the emotional labor that arises during customer service.

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.