"Recovering Rare Earths from Discarded Appliances" LG Electronics Develops Recycling Technology

LG Electronics has developed a resource-circulation technology that recovers rare earth elements from discarded home appliances and reuses them. The company aims to secure rare earths used in electric vehicles, industrial motors and home appliances from waste products, helping stabilize the supply chain for critical minerals.

LG Electronics said on the 27th that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and E-Circular Governance at the Metropolitan Resource Circulation Center in Yongin-si, Gyeonggi Province, for a pilot project to recover discarded permanent magnets from refrigerant compressors in used appliances.

The project involves separating compressors from discarded appliances and then recovering the rare-earth permanent magnets inside them. Until now, the strong magnetic force of the magnets inside compressors made them difficult to separate, so only some metals such as copper were recovered, while most of the material was recycled as scrap metal.

LG Electronics has developed a demagnetization technology that uses magnetic fields to eliminate the strong force of permanent magnets. In the past, heat was used to remove magnetism. The company said that using magnetic fields can reduce thermal deformation and preserve the physical properties of the magnets. It also lowers energy consumption and increases the recycling value of the recovered magnets.

The company applied computer vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to recognize the size and shape of discarded compressors and identify the location of the permanent magnets inside them. AI-based image analysis allows precise detection of the magnets targeted for separation, improving the efficiency of the recovery process.

Through the pilot project, LG Electronics aims to recover about 1.6 tons of rare-earth permanent magnets annually from roughly 40,000 discarded appliances. The recovered magnets will be used in future efforts to develop raw materials so they can be applied to the production of new magnets.

Yang Hee-gu, head of the Production Innovation Center at LG Electronics’ Production Technology Institute, said, "We will contribute to realizing a circular economy by recovering and reusing key materials from end-of-life products, and we will also take the lead in building a foundation for the stable circular use of future critical minerals."

Se Hyung Kim, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.