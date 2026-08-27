"Travel all over Indonesia" Garuda Indonesia offers free domestic flights

Garuda Indonesia is running a promotion allowing passengers on international flights departing from Korea to travel on Indonesian domestic flights for free.

The aim is to expand travel demand to various regions within Indonesia, not just major cities like Jakarta and Bali. According to Garuda Indonesia on the 27th, the free domestic flight promotion is being conducted as part of the 'Discover More Indonesia' campaign. The promotion applies to passengers who purchase round-trip international tickets to and from Incheon that include a domestic segment within Indonesia. Passengers can receive the benefit by purchasing tickets through the official Garuda Indonesia website, mobile app, or travel agencies, and the promotion covers flights operating until November 30, 2026.

By utilizing the free domestic flight promotion, passengers can use the domestic segment connecting their international flight without any additional cost. This makes it possible to visit major Indonesian cities, including Jakarta, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, and Lombok, in a single trip. Garuda Indonesia currently operates daily flights between Incheon and Jakarta.

The schedule departs Incheon at 10:35 AM and arrives in Jakarta at 3:40 PM. A Garuda Indonesia official stated, "Through this free domestic flight promotion, travelers will be able to experience a variety of Indonesian destinations beyond well-known cities like Jakarta and Bali without any financial burden," adding, "We hope travelers utilize connecting flights between international and domestic routes to explore more regions and enjoy a fulfilling trip. " Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.