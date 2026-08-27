KB Financial Group Inc. narrows next chairman candidates to three, selecting two insiders and one outsider

KB Financial Group Inc. has narrowed its next chairman candidates to three.

At a meeting held on the 27th, KB Financial Group Inc.'s CEO candidate recommendation committee said it selected the final shortlist of three candidates — Kwon Kwang-seok, Yang Jong-hee and Jae-Geun Lee, in alphabetical order of Korean names — after in-depth interviews with the shortlisted candidates for the next chairman.

The six people previously shortlisted were former Woori Bank President Kwon Kwang-seok, KB Financial Group Inc. Chairman Yang Jong-hee, KB Financial Group Inc. division head Jae-Geun Lee, KB Financial Group Inc. division head Lee Chang-kwon, KB Kookmin Bank President Lee Hwan-joo and one external candidate who requested anonymity.

The committee plans to hold a second round of in-depth interviews with the three narrowed-down candidates on the 11th of next month before finalizing the nominee.

Cho Hwa-jun, the committee chair, said, "This management succession process is being carried out transparently under fair and objective standards," adding, "We will do our utmost until the end so that the best and most suitable person, trusted by all stakeholders, can be appointed as the next chairman."

Sohyung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.