KCC GLASS Corporation strengthens push into new apartment special sales market with high-performance flooring 'Forest Sorihyu'

Provided by KCC GLASS Corporation HomeCC Interior, Forest Sorihyu Shine Stone

KCC GLASS Corporation said on the 27th that it will step up its push into the B2B special sales market targeting newlyweds and households with infants, led by its high-performance flooring, 'Forest Sorihyu.'

In the special sales market for newly built apartments, demand has recently grown for flooring that offers not only design but also practical features such as noise reduction between floors, impact absorption, eco-friendliness and hygiene.

In response to these market changes, KCC GLASS Corporation plans to actively target newlyweds and households with young children with 'Forest Sorihyu,' which combines stronger functionality and design.

'Forest Sorihyu' is a PVC flooring product with a 6 mm thick structure and a high-resilience cushioning layer, improving performance in reducing everyday noise and absorbing impact.

Tests by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) showed that it reduces light impact noise generated in concrete structures by about 19 dB. Compared with standard engineered wood flooring, it delivered about 58% better noise reduction and more than twice the impact absorption rate.

It also uses a high-strength transparent layer, making it resistant to dents and scratches from daily use. In addition, its water resistance and fewer seams make stain management easier.

The product also features a special UV coating layer containing cypress oil, giving it deodorizing functionality.

Eco-friendliness and hygiene are also key strengths of 'Forest Sorihyu.'

During production, KCC GLASS Corporation applies an eco-friendly manufacturing process that removes harmful substances such as formaldehyde and volatile organic compounds, minimizing health risks. The product has also received the eco-label certification from the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the recommended product mark from the Korea Atopy Association.

Tests by Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR) also confirmed antiviral performance, showing that coronavirus applied to the product surface decreased by 99.9% within 24 hours.

A recent renewal of 'Forest Sorihyu' has further strengthened its design competitiveness.

The number of designs has been expanded from five to 10, and wide stone designs in 600×1200 mm and 600×600 mm sizes have been significantly increased to reflect the 'stone interior' trend, which is gaining popularity among younger consumers and is based on large-format tiles.

The lineup also includes new designs that consider harmony with KCC GLASS Corporation HomeCC Interior's finishing film, 'Vicenti Interior Film.' Using 'synchronized embossing' technology, which aligns the printed pattern with the surface embossing, the product realistically reproduces the texture of natural materials and helps create a visually spacious and orderly 'seamless' interior when installed together.

Backed by its enhanced product appeal, 'Forest Sorihyu' is rapidly expanding its presence in the new apartment special sales market.

It has already been selected for projects including Seongnam Pangyo Daejang A-10BL, Goyang Janghang A-4BL and Pyeongtaek Godeok Ab57-2BL. In particular, supply is expanding around public sale complexes such as newlywed hope housing complexes.

A KCC GLASS Corporation official said, "In the special sales market for newly built apartments, demand is rising rapidly for flooring that is evaluated not only for design but also for noise reduction, safety and eco-friendliness," adding, "'Forest Sorihyu' is a product that strengthens both functionality and design in line with these market changes, and we plan to expand its use from public sale complexes to private sale complexes as well."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.