Yuhan-Kimberly Launches Hypoallergenic Derma Underwear ‘Depend Style Dermaskin Panties’

Provided by Yuhan Kimberly Yuhan Kimberly announced on the 28th that it has launched the hypoallergenic derma underwear 'Depend Style Dermaskin Panties.

' With the catchphrase "Skin comfort felt the moment you put it on," the new product is characterized by achieving a comfortable fit comparable to regular underwear by improving the materials that touch the skin and the structure of the absorbent pads. Along with the new product, the company also introduced a revamped version of the existing 'Depend Style Underwear,' further strengthening its incontinence product lineup.

Incontinence underwear is a product that provides a sense of security when frequently visiting the restroom, during long outings such as travel, or during various exercise situations like hiking and yoga.

However, consumers who have not experienced the product sometimes hesitate to use it due to the perception that it will be larger and thicker than regular underwear, or concerns that it might show through outerwear.

Worries about skin irritation from prolonged wear also act as a psychological barrier.

Taking these consumer perceptions into account, Yuhan Kimberly focused on developing a product that is as comfortable as underwear.

7 times compared to existing products.

In addition, it has obtained the 'Sensitive Skin' rating after verifying its suitability for sensitive skin and hypoallergenic safety through skin irritation tests conducted by Germany's Dermatest.

Features to reduce psychological burden during wear have also been enhanced, and a slim structure has been applied that reduces product thickness by 20% while maintaining absorption performance, minimizing the concern of product lines being visible through outerwear.

Along with this, it has improved transfer resistance by 5 times compared to existing products and boasts 99% deodorizing performance.

Yuhan Kimberly expects that the launch of the derma lineup will serve as a catalyst to increase consumer accessibility to products specifically designed for urinary incontinence and promote the use of related products.

Pre-launch consumer surveys confirmed a clear preference advantage of 70:30 for the new product compared to existing underwear, and the recent consumer trend favoring hypoallergenic derma products is also expected to have a positive impact.

As the consumer base for products dedicated to urinary incontinence expands and the age range of users decreases, Depend It continues to maintain its growth trajectory.

5% annually during the same period.

In particular, the proportion of female buyers in their 30s and 40s at the Depend Naver Brand Store increased from 33% in April last year to 37% in April this year.

Looking specifically at buyers in their 30s, the figure rose by 7 percentage points from 13% to 20% during the same period, indicating growing interest among younger consumers.

A representative from Depend Style stated, "The new product was developed for those who feel the need for a dedicated product but hesitate to use it due to concerns about skin irritation or comfort," adding, "We will continue to expand the market with products that are highly functional and as comfortable as underwear.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.