Sono International Completes Social Contribution Activities, Including Invitations for Local Children's Centers Nationwide

Sono International said on the 28th that it had carried out social contribution activities over the past two months, including resort invitation events and donations of learning supplies for children at Local Children's Centers.

According to Sono International, the activities were designed to give children on summer vacation opportunities to experience leisure and cultural activities they do not usually have access to, while also supporting improvements in their educational environment. At Vivaldi Park in Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province, as well as Sol Beach Samcheok, Sol Beach Namhae, and Sono Belle Byeonsan, the company invited children from Local Children's Centers and supported them with water park experiences and meals. Sol Beach Samcheok invited 60 children from the Samcheok Local Children's Center and Neulpureun Children's Center on July 27-28, allowing them to enjoy water activities at Ocean Play and providing lunch. Vivaldi Park invited 20 children from the Hongcheon Local Children's Center to Ocean World on July 29. After enjoying the wave pool and Waterplex in the indoor Aqua Zone at Ocean World, the children took part in a variety of programs, including a bubble show, a band performance, and timer games. Sol Beach Namhae invited about 150 children from eight Local Children's Centers on August 18-19 and supported their use of the infinity pool and lunch. Sono Belle Byeonsan also invited about 40 children from partnered Local Children's Centers and offered them a chance to experience the Ocean Play water park.

Sono International also provided donations to support children's education. On the 9th of last month, Sono Belle Jeju delivered book sets to the Hamdeok and Sinchon Local Children's Centers, and on the 20th, Sono Felice Delpino donated art supplies to the Goseong Ggumdongsan Local Children's Center. In addition, Sol Beach Yangyang, Sol Beach Samcheok, Sono Calm Geoje, Sono Calm Yeosu, and Sono Belle Cheonan also delivered a range of learning and educational materials to Local Children's Centers.

A Sono International official said, "We will continue sincere social contribution activities in partnership with children's centers in the regions where Sono Hotels & Resorts properties are located nationwide."

Kim Se-hyeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.