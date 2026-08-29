"Short of Breath on the Stairs and Swollen Legs at Night..." It Wasn't Just Aging

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Many people dismiss symptoms such as becoming short of breath when climbing stairs or having swollen legs by evening as nothing more than aging or fatigue.

However, if these symptoms keep recurring, they may be signs of heart failure, a condition in which the heart cannot supply enough blood to the body. Despite its name, heart failure does not mean the heart is about to stop. It refers to a state in which the heart cannot pump out enough blood for the body’s needs.

Heart failure is by no means a condition to take lightly. According to the Heart Failure Fact Sheet 2025 released by the Korean Society of Heart Failure, the domestic prevalence rate of heart failure stood at 3.41% in 2023, with the number of patients reaching about 1.75 million. The number of patients continues to rise as the population ages.

The five-year survival rate for heart failure patients is 79%, and the 10-year survival rate is 66%. These figures are lower than those for most advanced cancers, excluding lung cancer. In addition, 47.3% of heart failure patients in 2023 were hospitalized for heart failure and other causes, indicating a substantial hospitalization burden. In particular, many patients are readmitted after an initial hospitalization because their symptoms worsen again, making it important to catch early signs, diagnose the condition promptly, and manage it consistently.

The causes of heart failure vary. It can develop when long-term high blood pressure or coronary artery disease weakens the heart muscle, and it may also appear as a complication after a myocardial infarction. Arrhythmia and valvular heart disease can also lead to heart failure.

Heart failure can occur not only when the heart’s pumping strength itself is weakened, but also when the heart cannot relax enough to fill properly even though its contraction function is preserved. Doctors therefore assess heart function and the type of heart failure through echocardiography and blood tests for natriuretic peptide levels, then determine a treatment plan based on the patient’s condition.

The key to treatment is using several classes of drugs with different mechanisms in appropriate combinations to slow the progression of heart failure and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Recently, early combination therapy with major medications such as renin-angiotensin system inhibitors, beta-blockers, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, and sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors has been recommended according to the patient’s condition.

If heart failure acutely worsens despite medication and leads to hospitalization, or if symptoms repeatedly deteriorate, additional drug therapy such as vericiguat may be considered. When the disease does not respond to adequate medication and progresses to end-stage heart failure, a left ventricular assist device may be implanted to mechanically support the weakened heart’s pumping function, or a heart transplant may be considered.

When starting medication for heart failure, low blood pressure, dizziness, or changes in kidney function may occur. Depending on a specialist’s judgment, treatment may begin with a low dose and be adjusted gradually. Regular blood tests are also needed to check kidney function and electrolyte levels.

In particular, patients should not reduce their medication dose or stop taking it on their own just because their symptoms have improved. Even if symptoms appear better on the surface, heart function can worsen again. Taking prescribed medication consistently and checking heart function regularly are important parts of heart failure management.

Lifestyle management should go hand in hand with medication. Salty foods can cause the body to retain fluid and place extra strain on the heart, so a low-sodium diet is recommended. Patients should weigh themselves every morning under the same conditions, and if their weight increases by 1 to 2 kilograms over two to three days, it may be a sign of fluid buildup in the body. Regular aerobic exercise within a manageable range can also help maintain heart function.

Kim Moo-joon, a professor in the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at National Health Insurance Ilsan Hospital, said, "Do not simply dismiss shortness of breath or swollen legs as aging. If the symptoms recur, it is important to get a heart checkup." He added, "After diagnosis, if you do not adjust your prescribed medication on your own and instead regularly monitor heart function while managing the condition consistently with a specialist, you can maintain a healthy daily life for a long time even with heart failure."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Moo-joon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.