"Pilot pediatric care regional cooperation project shows positive results, but compensation and staffing expansion remain challenges"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A pilot project to build a regional pediatric care cooperation system has produced positive results, including functioning referral and return systems between hospitals and a working network for emergency and severe pediatric patients. However, a survey found that pediatric hospitals not participating in the project are still struggling with patient referrals and transfers. Experts said the pilot’s shortcomings must be addressed and a stronger institutional foundation created so more pediatric hospitals can join as core institutions, in order to prevent the collapse of local pediatric care and normalize the medical referral system.

The Korean Association of Pediatric Hospitals, led by Chairman Choi Yong-jae, who also heads Uijeongbu Tuntun Children's Hospital, said this at a press conference on the regional pediatric care cooperation pilot project, which is set to end in the fourth quarter of this year, held on the 14th floor conference room of the association on the 28th.

◇86.6% give positive marks to the pilot project for building a regional pediatric care cooperation system

In a survey of core hospitals participating in the pilot project, the association asked how much the program had helped restore the pediatric care system, which is now in crisis. More than half, or 53.3%, said it had been very helpful. When combined with the 26.7% who said it had been somewhat helpful, 8 out of 10 hospitals said the project had been effective.

The survey also asked whether expanding the pilot nationwide to pediatric hospitals would help revitalize pediatric care. Again, 53.3% said it would be very helpful. Adding the 33.3% who said it would be somewhat helpful brings the total positive response to 86.6%.

When asked whether referrals and transfers to backup hospitals were being carried out smoothly, 53.3% said they were generally smooth, 33.3% said they were average, 6.7% said they were not very smooth, and 6.7% said they were not smooth at all. Once again, more than half gave a positive assessment.

◇47% say reimbursement and support levels are insufficient... calls grow for better cooperation, participation incentives

However, when asked about the biggest difficulty in operating the pilot project, 46.7% said the current reimbursement rates and support levels were too low compared with the actual staffing and costs involved.

Other difficulties cited included low referral and transfer volumes, which make it hard to receive adequate compensation; the burden on core institutions to directly build networks with participating institutions and backup hospitals; the difficulty of responding to a wide range of pediatric subspecialties with only one backup hospital; the staffing burden of continuously checking and managing direct contact lines; the challenge of securing backup hospitals that can cooperate; poor referral and transfer flow between institutions; and the administrative workload created by running the program.

As a reform that must be introduced or reflected when the project becomes a full-scale program, 60.0% pointed to basic compensation not only for actual referral and transfer cases, but also for maintaining the cooperation system and simply taking part in it.

Other proposed measures included fair compensation for institutions that treat patients regardless of referral direction, expanded reimbursement and subsidies that reflect each institution’s role and staffing workload, government or local government support for linking participating institutions with backup hospitals, permission to cooperate with multiple backup hospitals depending on disease and treatment area, relaxed standards for forming and securing participating institutions and backup hospitals, and simplified administrative procedures and performance reporting.

By contrast, the survey of pediatric hospitals participating in the regional cooperation system showed somewhat negative evaluations.

When asked how much of the government pilot subsidy or pediatric specialty management fee was applied during night and holiday care, 40.0% said it applied only in part. Another 30.0% said it was difficult to determine, and 20.0% said it was not applied at all.

On the question of what percentage of the annual subsidy allocated to the cooperation system, about 200 million won, actually remains with the hospital, 50.0% answered less than 30%.

Another 40.0% said they did not know or had not yet settled the accounts.

Regarding the rule requiring more than 50% of government subsidies to be spent on personnel costs for participating staff, 50.0% said it was inappropriate, while only 10.0% said it was appropriate.

When asked how much extra time per week is spent on administrative work related to the pilot project, such as opening a dedicated account, managing corporate cards, preparing expense approval forms, and submitting usage reports, 60.0% said it takes between five and less than 10 hours a week.

As for the difficulties in meeting the cooperation system compliance rate, or the level of referrals and returns, 80.0% cited the administrative procedures required to use the direct contact network, including patient consent forms and entering specific code JS019. Other issues included the lack of separate compensation for backup institutions, which makes transfer consultations difficult, and the low level of night and holiday participation by participating clinics.

In particular, when asked whether they would participate if the program were expanded into a full-scale project while the current guidelines and reimbursement conditions remained unchanged, 50.0% said they would participate if the conditions were improved. In other words, one in two made improved conditions a prerequisite for joining. In addition, 20.0% said they would not participate under the current conditions, meaning that 7 out of 10 hospitals made improvement a necessary requirement.

Meanwhile, as the Ministry of Health and Welfare is reviewing a transition to a full-scale program and an expansion of participating regions, half of respondents, or 50.0%, pointed to flaws in the compensation design, such as reimbursement caps and the lack of compensation for backup institutions, as the biggest problem with the current system. Another 40.0% said the policy design and review process lacked input from frontline medical institutions, namely pediatric hospitals.

When asked what the association should prioritize in discussions with the Ministry of Health and Welfare and HIRA, 60.0% called for a restructuring of the reimbursement system, including expanding the scope of the pediatric specialty management fee, removing the billing cap, and applying add-on payments.

Other priorities included making the system more realistic by revising subsidy caps and spending rules and creating compensation for backup institutions, securing governance by allowing representatives to join government consultative bodies and the full-scale project task force, and revising staffing standards to reflect the difficulty of recruiting nurses.

In the survey of non-participating pediatric hospitals, the biggest reasons for not joining the pilot project were either that there was no demand for the program in their city or province, or that they lacked the staff needed to meet the night and holiday care requirements, which recommend weekday hours from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and eight hours on weekends. Each reason accounted for 25.0%.

When asked what conditions would make them willing to participate, 25.0% each cited larger subsidies, improvements to the age and frequency limits for the pediatric specialty management fee, and relaxed restrictions on how subsidies can be used.

If the program is expanded into a full-scale project, 43.6% said they would participate if the conditions improve, 31.2% said they would not participate under the current conditions, and 25.0% said they would participate even if the current conditions remain unchanged.

◇"Close communication between clinical sites and government agencies is needed for a successful full-scale project"

At the event, Chairman Choi Yong-jae said, "If the shortcomings identified as problems are addressed and institutionalized, it will be possible to build a national pediatric safety net in which pediatric hospitals and other pediatric care institutions are connected as one network." He added, "Through a direct contact network and information-sharing platform linking participating clinics, core institutions such as pediatric care hospitals, and backup institutions such as general and tertiary hospitals, rapid referral, acceptance, and transfer can be standardized. For the full-scale project, clinical sites and government agencies must communicate closely so that more detailed and careful planning can be carried out, including prior agreement on transfer criteria, documents, contact systems, and time targets to minimize delays and confusion."

Choi also said, "The acceptance rate for transfers at core hospitals participating in the regional pediatric care cooperation pilot project is high, while participating and non-participating hospitals were found to effectively say transfers are impossible. Since this is a structural inequality in which a child's health and life can change depending on policy, the scale and support for core hospitals must be greatly expanded."

Vice Chairman Kim Joo-hyung, head of Jeonju Dasol Hospital, said, "This survey showed that the core pediatric hospitals in the regional cooperation system pilot project have been effective and have helped revive, even if only slightly, a collapsed pediatric care system." He added, "To achieve greater results in the full-scale project, the issues identified as problems must be discussed in depth and improved through consultation."

Vice Chairman Lee Hong-joon, head of Gimpo Ijail Hospital, said the pilot project and the full-scale regional pediatric care cooperation system are "policies that determine the health and survival of pediatric patients." He added that they are "issues that should be elevated to a policy priority not only for the government, but also for the National Assembly and society as a whole."

The survey was conducted over three days from Aug. 24 to 26. Of the 19 core pediatric hospitals, 15 participated. Among the 18 participating pediatric hospitals, 10 responded, and 16 non-participating pediatric hospitals also took part in the survey.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

From left, Vice Chairman Kim Joo-hyung, Chairman Choi Yong-jae, and Vice Chairman Lee Hong-joon of the Korean Association of Pediatric Hospitals answer questions at a press conference on the regional pediatric care

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.