The identity of the 'angel' who saved a cardiac arrest victim who collapsed at a pool turns out to be...

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A nurse who happened to be at a swimming pool and performed CPR on a citizen who suddenly collapsed from cardiac arrest is drawing attention for helping save the person's life.

The person at the center of the story is Jung Eun-a, a nurse at the Regional Emergency Medical Center of Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to the hospital, a woman in her 50s, identified as Kim, lost consciousness in the water while taking a swimming lesson at the Uiwang National Sports Center on the 14th. The swimming instructor in his 20s, identified as Jin, and two safety staff members at the scene immediately pulled her out of the water and began CPR. Jung Eun-a, who was waiting for her own swimming lesson, witnessed the situation and quickly joined the resuscitation efforts to continue emergency treatment.

At the time, the patient had a pale face, similar to what is seen in cardiac arrest patients in the emergency room, and showed abnormal gasping that did not appear to be spontaneous breathing. Even while chest compressions were being performed, she had her eyes open but made no eye contact and remained unconscious.

Drawing on her clinical experience in the emergency room, Nurse Jung quickly checked the patient's consciousness and breathing, then continued chest-compression CPR for about seven minutes. When the patient vomited, she turned the patient's head to the side to prevent aspiration and secure the airway. She also used a defibrillator quickly and accurately, and by continuing CPR while checking the pulse, confirmed that spontaneous circulation had returned.

About six minutes after the 119 emergency number was called at the same time CPR began, Nurse Jung helped paramedics measure the patient's vital signs and handed over the situation. The patient was quickly transported to the Regional Emergency Medical Center of Hallym Sacred Heart Hospital, the nearest hospital to the sports center, and received treatment.

By the time she arrived at the hospital, the patient had largely regained consciousness, and the medical team quickly carried out tests and treatment to determine the cause of the cardiac arrest. She completed treatment and was discharged in good health. After leaving the hospital, the patient and her guardian visited the Regional Emergency Medical Center of Hallym Sacred Heart Hospital on the 19th to personally thank Nurse Jung Eun-a for her help. In tears, Kim said, "Thanks to Nurse Jung Eun-a, I was able to return to my daily life," adding, "I will never forget the help she gave me when she stepped in without hesitation during a critical moment."

Nurse Jung Eun-a said, "In an emergency, the initial response can determine a patient's prognosis, so at the time I quickly assessed the situation and provided emergency care with the thought that I had to protect the patient's life," adding, "I felt deeply rewarded after hearing that the patient recovered well and was discharged after receiving proper treatment from the medical team. I will continue to do my best so that I can fulfill my role as a medical professional even outside the hospital when urgent situations arise."

Meanwhile, Jung Eun-a joined the Regional Emergency Medical Center of Hallym Sacred Heart Hospital as a nurse in 2021 and has worked in the emergency room for more than five years. She currently works as a clinical support nurse at the Regional Emergency Medical Center. With extensive experience handling many emergency patients and providing CPR and other emergency treatment, Nurse Jung holds a KTAS certification and has completed KALS EP.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Nurse Jung Eun-a

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.