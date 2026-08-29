So-yeomje-tong acupuncture may suppress a key mechanism behind chronic inflammation

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that 'So-yeomje-tong acupuncture,' used in Korean medicine to reduce pain and inflammation, may help suppress a major immune response that drives chronic inflammation.

Using zebrafish and immune cell experiments, the research team identified how So-yeomje-tong acupuncture reduces the accumulation of neutrophils and macrophages at inflamed sites and inhibits the activation and assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome. The study was jointly conducted by Professor Baek Yong-hyeon and Professor Park Yeon-cheol of the Acupuncture and Moxibustion Department at Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital, Professor Lee Yoon-seong of the College of Medicine at Kyung Hee University, and Professor Park Yong-hwan of the College of Medicine at Ajou University. The findings were recently published in the international journal Frontiers in Pharmacology.

The NLRP3 inflammasome is an immune complex that detects danger signals caused by infection or cell damage and triggers inflammation. Once activated, it promotes the release of inflammatory substances such as IL-1β and IL-18, helping the body respond to injury. However, if this response becomes too strong or lasts too long, it can damage healthy tissue and lead to chronic inflammation. For that reason, the NLRP3 inflammasome has drawn attention as a major target for controlling excessive responses in inflammatory diseases. At present, there are no clinically approved direct inhibitors, so research continues to identify new therapeutic candidates.

So-yeomje-tong acupuncture is a pharmacopuncture preparation made by extracting and refining peony root, licorice, and Corydalis. In Korean medicine, it is used for musculoskeletal disorders accompanied by pain and inflammation. Formulas combining peony root and licorice have traditionally been used to relieve pain and treat muscle and joint disorders, while Corydalis is also known for its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Although previous studies have shown that the main components of each herb may reduce inflammatory responses, it had not been clear which immune pathways So-yeomje-tong acupuncture, made from the three herbs, acts through. The research team therefore analyzed its effects on the NLRP3 inflammasome and its specific anti-inflammatory mechanism.

The team examined the effects of So-yeomje-tong acupuncture using an inflammation-induced zebrafish model and a tail-injury model. As a result, the number of neutrophils gathering at inflamed sites decreased, and macrophage-related markers also fell. Expression of the NLRP3 gene, which drives inflammatory responses, was likewise reduced. In immune cell experiments, higher concentrations of So-yeomje-tong acupuncture led to lower secretion of the inflammatory molecule IL-1β. By contrast, it had no clear effect on other types of inflammatory complexes, suggesting that So-yeomje-tong acupuncture may act selectively on the NLRP3 inflammasome.

The researchers also analyzed which stage of the inflammatory response is affected by So-yeomje-tong acupuncture. The results showed that it had little impact on the early signals that initiate inflammation. Instead, it inhibited the binding process among ASC proteins needed to form the NLRP3 inflammasome. This indicates that So-yeomje-tong acupuncture does not block inflammation from the outset, but rather acts during the process in which the inflammatory complex is assembled.

The team also analyzed the main components and concentrations of So-yeomje-tong acupuncture. Through UPLC analysis, which identifies the types and amounts of ingredients, they confirmed three marker compounds: glycyrrhizic acid, albiflorin, and paeoniflorin. Their concentrations per 1 g were 29.18 mg of glycyrrhizic acid, 53.01 mg of albiflorin, and 66.05 mg of paeoniflorin. These findings may serve as basic data for maintaining consistent quality in So-yeomje-tong acupuncture and for conducting follow-up experiments under the same conditions.

Co-first author Professor Park Yeon-cheol of the Acupuncture and Moxibustion Department at Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital said, "This study is meaningful not only because it confirmed the anti-inflammatory effects of So-yeomje-tong acupuncture, but also because it identified the specific mechanism by which it acts on the NLRP3 inflammasome." He added, "It is also significant as a collaborative study that combines the clinical experience of pharmacopuncture at a Korean medicine hospital with the immunology research capabilities of a medical school." The team plans to identify the active ingredients and targets of So-yeomje-tong acupuncture in future studies, and to verify its efficacy, safety, and appropriate dosage through disease models.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Baek Yong-hyeon and Park Yeon-cheol of the Acupuncture and Moxibustion Department at Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital, and Professor Lee Yoon-seong of the Kyung Hee University College

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.