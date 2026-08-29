"AI Model Developed to Screen and Predict Dementia Using Retinal Photos"

Heatmap showing which parts of the fundus image the artificial intelligence used to make its judgment. The deeper the red, the stronger the area the AI focused on. For both dementia screening (A) and dementia risk

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] An artificial intelligence (AI) model has been developed that can screen for dementia and even predict the future risk of developing it using only retinal fundus images. By applying explainable AI (XAI) technology, the model also identifies the retinal regions that served as the basis for its decisions, which is expected to improve its clinical applicability.

Dementia is difficult to diagnose definitively with a single test, so doctors combine clinical evaluation, cognitive testing, and brain MRI scans. However, cost and accessibility limit its use as a broad screening tool. The retina, by contrast, is known as an extension of the central nervous system and a tissue that reflects vascular and neural changes in the brain. Fundus images are drawing attention as a biomarker that may help assess dementia risk.

A joint research team led by Professor Park Sang-min of the Department of Family Medicine (FM) at Seoul National University Hospital, Dr. Jang Ju-young of Zymed, and Associate Research Professor Han Chang-ho of the Seoul National University College of Medicine Medical Big Data Research Center and Dr. Kim Jae-won of the Department of Medical Science developed and evaluated an AI system for dementia screening and prediction using 108,008 fundus images from 36,322 health screening examinees at Seoul National University Hospital between 2004 and 2016.

The team defined 1,001 people (2,868 images) who were diagnosed with dementia within two years before or after fundus photography as the dementia group. It then built a development dataset by matching them 1:4 with a control group without dementia. Using this dataset, the researchers developed a total of 15 AI models by combining five foundation models with three fine-tuning strategies.

The team then compared the predictive performance of each model, selected the best one, and evaluated its clinical usefulness and explainability. Explainability was assessed by visualizing the basis for the AI's decisions as heatmaps and comparing them with anatomical retinal structures such as the optic disc and blood vessels.

As a result, the AI model that applied a partial fine-tuning strategy to the foundation model RETFound-MAE, which had been pre-trained on millions of fundus images, showed the best performance. The model achieved an AUROC of 0.750 for current dementia screening and a C-index of 0.812 for predicting future dementia, outperforming the existing clinical dementia risk assessment tool CAIDE, which posted an AUROC of 0.624 and a C-index of 0.689.

Even after adjusting for established dementia risk factors such as age and sex, higher AI scores were significantly associated with greater current and future dementia risk. This suggests that fundus images contain additional information beyond conventional risk factors that reflects dementia risk.

In decision curve analysis, which evaluates the usefulness of prediction models, the AI also scored higher than CAIDE and than both universal screening and no-screening strategies. In addition, when CAIDE and the AI were used together, predictive performance improved from an AUROC of 0.749 to 0.774, confirming that the AI model can complement existing dementia risk assessment systems.

Analysis of the AI's decision-making basis showed that the model paid close attention to the optic disc and the peripapillary area. The attention level for the entire optic disc was 5.72 times higher than that of ordinary surrounding regions, with the highest attention observed in the temporal side of the optic disc. High attention was also found in the papillomacular bundle connecting the optic disc and the macula, as well as in the area around the optic disc. These findings are consistent with retinal regions previously reported in the medical literature as being related to dementia, supporting the possibility that the AI relied on biologically plausible retinal signals.

Professor Park Sang-min of the Department of Family Medicine (FM) at Seoul National University Hospital said, "We hope this AI technology, which uses routine screening data without requiring additional high-cost tests, will become a useful support tool for dementia prevention and early intervention strategies."

Dr. Jang Ju-young of Zymed said, "This study is significant because it evaluated not only the AI's predictive performance but also its explainability and clinical usefulness, offering an important direction for developing AI-based biomarkers using fundus images."

Meanwhile, the study was published in the latest issue of the international journal npj Digital Medicine (IF 18.0).

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Park Sang-min of the Department of Family Medicine (FM) at Seoul National University Hospital, Dr. Jang Ju-young of Zymed, Associate Research Professor Han Chang-ho of the Seoul National University

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.