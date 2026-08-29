Husband Who Filmed His Wife's Affair With a Robot Vacuum Gets Prison Sentence Despite Winning Cheating Lawsuit

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Taiwanese man who suspected his wife of having an affair used a robot vacuum's camera to film the cheating in the act and won damages in a civil lawsuit. However, he was later sentenced to prison for invading her privacy during the filming.

According to Taiwanese media outlets including TVBS, the man, identified as A, married his wife in 2021 and lived with his parents. The couple also kept a separate vacation home that they visited only on holidays. When he visited the house in 2023, he found a toothbrush belonging to an unknown man, which led him to suspect his wife was cheating.

He later checked closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the parking lot and confirmed that a stranger, who had once driven his wife home, had been coming and going from the vacation house. He asked his wife whether she was having an affair, but she denied it, and he initially believed her.

About three months later, however, he happened to confirm the affair himself.

He remotely operated the robot vacuum installed in the vacation home through a mobile application. At first, he had planned to use the vacuum's voice function to speak to his wife.

But while checking the inside of the house through the camera mounted on the robot vacuum, he spotted his wife with another man. He immediately turned on the recording function and later captured footage of the two together inside the house.

He submitted the footage as evidence of the affair and filed a damages suit against his wife and her lover. He initially sought 2 million New Taiwan dollars (about 87 million won), and the court ruled that their relationship went beyond simple friendship, ordering them to pay 500,000 New Taiwan dollars (about 22 million won).

But his relief after winning the civil case did not last long. His wife filed a criminal complaint against him, accusing him of filming her without consent.

The man argued that he had used the robot vacuum to gather evidence of the affair and that the footage had even been used in the civil trial, making his actions legitimate.

The court rejected that argument. It said that even if spouses have marital obligations, that does not give one partner the right to violate the other's privacy. In other words, even if a spouse suspects infidelity, they cannot secretly film the other person's private activities to confirm it.

In the end, the man was sentenced to five months in prison for filming another person's sexual images without a valid reason. However, the sentence can be replaced with a fine under certain conditions, allowing him to pay 150,000 New Taiwan dollars (about 6.5 million won). The ruling is still subject to appeal.

Jang Jong-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.