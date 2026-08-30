If Your Legs Feel Restless and You Want to Move Them Every Night, Suspect This Condition

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If you have trouble falling asleep at night or wake up frequently, it is easy to assume the cause is simply insomnia. But if your legs start to feel itchy or uncomfortable when you lie down, and the sensation eases only when you move them because it is hard to stay still, the problem may be restless legs syndrome rather than a simple sleep disorder.

Restless legs syndrome is a neurological disorder marked by an intense urge to move the legs along with uncomfortable sensations. Symptoms usually appear or worsen when a person is resting, such as while sitting or lying down, and they are often more noticeable in the evening or at night. Physical activity, such as moving the legs or walking, often provides temporary relief.

Common symptoms include sensations such as crawling, itching, tingling, or other forms of discomfort in the legs, along with the urge to move them. If the symptoms become worse at bedtime, a person may keep moving their legs or get out of bed to walk around, which can disrupt sleep.

For this reason, restless legs syndrome is often mistaken for simple insomnia. Insomnia refers mainly to difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, while restless legs syndrome differs in that uncomfortable leg sensations and the urge to move interfere with sleep. So if you have trouble sleeping at night along with leg symptoms, it is important to look beyond sleep problems alone and check whether the leg symptoms are also present.

Diagnosis is based on a comprehensive review of the symptoms, when they occur, whether they worsen at rest, and whether they improve with movement. It is also important to distinguish the condition from other neurological or musculoskeletal disorders that can cause similar symptoms. If necessary, blood tests may be performed to check related factors such as iron levels.

Treatment varies depending on the severity of symptoms and the underlying cause. If related factors such as iron deficiency are identified, they should be corrected. Lifestyle management, including regular sleep habits, appropriate exercise, and limiting caffeine intake, may also help. If symptoms persist or become severe enough to disrupt sleep, medication may be considered based on the medical team's judgment.

Kim Jin-hee, head of neurology at Seran General Hospital, said, "Restless legs syndrome is a condition in which discomfort in the legs and an urge to move them recur at night or before sleep." She added, "If leg symptoms worsen when you are still and are temporarily relieved by moving or walking, it should not be dismissed as simple insomnia, and you should consider getting checked for the condition."

"If symptoms continue for a long time, sleep quality can decline and lead to daytime fatigue and reduced concentration," she noted. "If you are having trouble sleeping because of leg symptoms every night, it is best to consult a medical professional, identify the exact cause, and receive appropriate treatment."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Jin-hee, head of neurology

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.