"How little are people getting married?" — Marriage registrations now possible at nightclubs, hospitals, and subway stations

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] In China, marriage registrations are now possible not only at banks, hospitals, subway stations, and tourist sites, but even at nightclubs, drawing attention as the country seeks to raise its marriage and birth rates.

According to Hong Kong media outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP), a maternal and child health hospital in Linzi District, Zibo, Shandong Province, recently began offering on-site marriage registration services.

The hospital said the service is intended to reduce inconvenience for engaged couples by allowing them to handle marriage registration, premarital health checks, pre-pregnancy counseling, folic acid distribution, and pregnancy and childbirth consultations in one place.

Even before the service officially launched, inquiries and applications from couples preparing to marry reportedly surged on Aug. 18 and 19. However, divorce-related services are not handled there.

Banks have also emerged as marriage registration venues.

A branch of China Post Savings Bank in Hexi District, Tianjin, set up a marriage registration office inside the bank. It is the first time such a facility has been installed inside a bank branch in China.

At the site, known as the Donghai Marriage Registration Office, two couples registered their marriages and received marriage certificates on the first day. The bank also offered customized bank cards featuring the couples’ photos, along with a program in which newlyweds could write down their wishes for the future and place them in a mailbox to have the letters sent back seven years later.

The diversification of marriage registration venues in China is not a sudden development this year.

Since May last year, China has revised its marriage registration rules so that couples can register anywhere in the country, not just in the area where their household registration is based. It also abolished the previous requirement to submit a household register. As a result, local governments have begun expanding marriage registration venues to tourist attractions, parks, temples, music festival sites, shopping malls, and more.

In Hefei, Anhui Province, a marriage registration counter has been operating at a subway station called Xingfuba since 2024. The name, which carries connotations of happiness in Chinese, is being used locally as a symbolic place to begin married life. The number of couples who have registered there reportedly surpassed 5,600 as of August 2026.

A nightclub in Shanghai, INS Land, also held a special event where couples could receive marriage certificates. The event combined live music and celebration spaces in an effort to help younger generations see marriage as a more special experience.

In Beijing and Nanjing, marriage registration has also been introduced at traditional temples. Newlyweds can wear traditional clothing, complete their marriage registration, and then experience the atmosphere of a traditional wedding ceremony. So-called "wedding tourism," in which couples can register at tourist attractions, music festivals, and even snow-covered mountains, is also spreading.

Diversifying marriage registration venues is seen as one way to boost marriage and birth rates.

Online reactions to the expansion of these unusual registration sites have been mixed.

Some internet users questioned its effectiveness, saying, "Are people not getting married because there is nowhere to get married?" Others mocked the move, saying, "Then please set up a divorce registration office on the summit of Mount Everest."

Others, however, said it was positive that administrative procedures were being simplified and made more accessible.

Still, some pointed out that the reasons younger generations are avoiding marriage cannot be explained simply by inconvenient registration venues or administrative procedures. They said the main factors include housing and child-rearing costs, economic uncertainty, the burden of family conflict, and the perception that marriage requires giving up personal freedom.

Meanwhile, according to Chinese authorities, the number of marriage registrations in China in 2025 reached 6.76 million couples, up 657,000 from the previous year. In the third quarter of last year alone, 1.61 million couples registered marriages, a 22.5% increase from the same period a year earlier. The rebound came after marriage registration rules were eased.

But the trend turned downward again this year.

In the first half of 2026, China recorded about 3.275 million marriage registrations, down 264,000 from 3.539 million in the same period last year. By contrast, divorce registrations during the same period rose to about 1.383 million.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.