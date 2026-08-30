Surgeon Publishes 'I Was an Alcoholic Doctor'... Offers Five Steps to Quit Drinking Completely

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lee Jun-seo, head of the Department of Surgery at Bucheon Sejong Hospital, has published "I Was an Alcoholic Doctor," a memoir about surviving the darkest depths of alcohol addiction.

As a surgeon, especially a specialist in hepatobiliary and pancreatic medicine, he once advised patients to stop drinking. But after burnout and severe stress led him into alcoholism, he hit rock bottom before finding his way back to life.

Rather than simply explaining how to quit drinking, the book honestly describes how addiction destroys a life and how a new one can begin through a "recovery system" and a "community," beyond sheer willpower.

Even two years after quitting alcohol, he continues to meet people struggling with alcoholism every day through his YouTube channel and online community, building a network of recovery.

Lee said, "I hope this book can be a small starting point for those struggling with alcohol, and help their families better understand addiction and recovery." He added, "I received a great deal of help from many people during my own recovery, so I hope my experience can now be of help to someone else."

Asked what directly inspired him to write the book, he said, "What I most wanted was to share with others the experiences and knowledge I gained while dealing with alcohol problems myself and going through the process of quitting." He added, "I thought that combining the perspective of a doctor who has studied addiction with the trial and error I experienced as someone who went through it firsthand could offer more practical help to people struggling because of alcohol."

The book begins with his personal journey of becoming dependent on alcohol and eventually quitting. It then explains medically why alcohol causes addiction and why it is difficult to stop through willpower alone. It also covers methods that help people start and maintain sobriety, the importance of community, and the changes and insights he gained from living without alcohol.

Lee emphasized, "I would recommend this book to anyone who wants to quit drinking but does not know where to start, or to those who are struggling with a family member's or loved one's drinking problem. It may also help people who think their own drinking has not yet reached the level of addiction, but want to take a closer look at their relationship with alcohol."

He continued, "Alcohol addiction is not simply a matter of willpower. It is a condition that requires treatment and support, so rather than trying to endure it alone, it is important to receive proper help. Recovery does not end with quitting alcohol; it is a process of rebuilding one's way of life, relationships, and mindset. To those who are struggling now, I want to say, 'Do not think it is too late. Reach out to a nearby medical institution or a recovery community.'" He added, "Through this book, I hope readers will better understand alcohol-related problems and not hesitate to ask for help when needed. Above all, I hope they come to see that quitting alcohol is not simply giving up, but a choice that can restore quality of life and lead to a better direction."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.