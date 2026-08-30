Fatigue and Pain After the Start of School: Acupressure Methods That Help Recovery from 'Social Jet Lag'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Most elementary, middle and high schools across the country have reopened after the summer break.

When students try to change the routines they became used to during vacation as soon as school starts, their bodies need time to adjust. If bedtime and wake-up time suddenly shift, they may feel tired in the morning and sleepy throughout the day. This mismatch between the sleep rhythm the body has grown accustomed to and the schedule demanded by school life is called social jet lag. It is similar to the so-called Monday blues, when people feel especially exhausted on Monday mornings. Even a two-day change in rhythm over the weekend can make Monday morning feel heavy, so the strain on the body is inevitably much greater when a month or more of vacation habits must be reversed overnight.

◇Social jet lag hits teenagers the hardest

Social jet lag combines “social,” meaning daily life, and “jet lag,” which refers to fatigue caused by time differences. The concept was first introduced in 2006 by a research team led by Professor Roenneberg at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU Munich) in Germany. It refers to the gap between the time indicated by the body clock and the actual daily schedule. For students at the start of the school term, the difference between vacation sleep patterns and school-day sleep patterns can cause the body clock to experience something like a time-zone shift.

The severity of social jet lag can be estimated by how much the midpoint between falling asleep and waking up changes. For example, if a student goes to bed at 2 a.m. and wakes up at 10 a.m. during vacation, the midpoint of sleep is 6 a.m. But if that student goes to bed at midnight and wakes up at 6 a.m. after school starts, the midpoint shifts to 3 a.m. In other words, the difference in perceived sleep timing between vacation and the start of school can amount to about three hours.

Teenagers are especially vulnerable to this kind of social jet lag among all age groups. As they enter puberty, melatonin, the hormone that induces sleep, is secreted later than before. As a result, they naturally tend to fall asleep later at night and want to sleep longer in the morning. The problem is that they must wake up early to match school start times, even if that means going against this biological rhythm. Some cite these physiological changes as a basis for discussing adjustments to school start times.

◇Social jet lag reduces concentration on schoolwork... long hours of sitting also leave the neck and shoulders stiff

The effects of social jet lag can be seen in academic performance. A U.S. medical school research team analyzed 6,890 American teenagers and found that students with a stronger tendency to stay up late and greater social jet lag had lower scores on cognitive tests and lower school grades.

Changes in sleep rhythm also place a burden on the body's recovery functions. When sleep deprivation and fatigue overlap, the body's responses become duller, making it easier to miss signs that something is wrong. Sleep plays an important role in recovering from muscle fatigue and tension accumulated during the day, but if a person does not get enough sleep, that recovery may not happen properly. On top of that, after school starts, sitting at a desk for long periods repeatedly strains the muscles around the neck, shoulders and lower back. By the time pain is noticed, the problem may have progressed beyond simple muscle fatigue to stiffness in the neck and shoulders, headaches, lower back pain and other musculoskeletal symptoms. In severe cases, it can lead to Myofascial Pain Syndrome or neck pain, causing discomfort in daily life.

For that reason, fatigue, headaches and stiffness in the neck and shoulders that students complain about at the start of the school term should not be dismissed as temporary symptoms, laziness or an excuse. It is important not only to get enough sleep, but also to change posture from time to time while studying and move the body lightly to relieve muscle tension.

◇Adjusting sleep rhythm... medical care is needed if pain continues

Fortunately, the side effects of social jet lag can be reduced to a large extent through better lifestyle habits. First, it is advisable to move bedtime and wake-up time forward by 15 to 30 minutes a day for several days before school starts, giving the body time to adapt. After school begins, it is also important to keep weekend wake-up times close to weekday schedules so that the sleep rhythm does not become disrupted again.

However, if fatigue continues despite these efforts and pain persists in the neck and shoulders, professional medical care is needed. If these symptoms are left untreated, fatigue and pain can become chronic.

In Korean medicine, a state in which activity and tension continue without enough rest is viewed as a depletion of qi, and herbal medicines such as Gongjin-dan are prescribed depending on the patient's physical condition and symptoms. Gongjin-dan is made from ingredients including musk, deer antler, Cornus officinalis and angelica root. It helps restore vitality and strengthen the body weakened by excessive fatigue and stress. Its fatigue-relieving effects have also been scientifically demonstrated in a study published in Nutrients, an SCI(E)-listed international journal.

According to a research team at Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, Gongjin-dan promotes the expression of Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), a gene involved in neural regeneration, and helps nerve cell recovery and fatigue improvement.

In addition, if musculoskeletal pain such as Myofascial Pain Syndrome, commonly described as a “stiff muscle,” continues, acupuncture may be used to relax tense muscles, and pharmacopuncture made from purified active ingredients of herbal medicine may be applied to areas with severe pain. When prolonged sitting is accompanied by postural imbalance, Chuna manual therapy is used to correct the alignment of the spine and joints. In a study published in JAMA Network Open, the group that received Chuna manual therapy for neck pain showed greater improvements in pain, function and quality of life than the group that received painkillers and physical therapy.

◇Acupressure on Yongcheon point, Gihae point and Gwanwon point is effective for relieving fatigue

If treatment is not immediately available, applying acupressure with the hands from time to time is also a good way to relieve fatigue. To do this effectively, the correct pressure points must be used. A representative one is the Yongcheon point, the hollow area on the sole of the foot when the foot is bent. Stimulating this point helps improve blood circulation, relieve fatigue that is harmful to the body and support the recovery of vitality.

To apply acupressure, sit down, place one foot on the opposite knee and gently press the point with your thumb. Because the Yongcheon point lies on the meridian running from the toes toward the torso, it is recommended to press it for at least three seconds and repeat five times, pushing slightly toward the heel to promote circulation.

There are also the Gihae point and the Gwanwon point. The area 3 to 5 cm below the navel is called the Gihae point, and the point located in the center 6 to 9 cm below the navel is called the Gwanwon point. Both are considered sources that generate qi and are connected to the reproductive organs, so they are pressure points that can help male vitality and the uterus in women. When the body feels tired and energy is low, simply stimulating these two points can be enough to feel the effect, as they play an important role in restoring vitality. It is recommended to press each point for about three seconds and repeat five times.

Park Won-sang, director of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine in Boramae, said, "Sleep rhythms delayed during the vacation do not easily return to normal once school starts, and continuing academic work without enough sleep can lead to fatigue and musculoskeletal pain." He added, "If a child has particular difficulty getting up in the morning after school starts or repeatedly complains of headaches or neck and shoulder pain, it is better to check sleep time and lifestyle habits together rather than simply dismissing it as fatigue from the adjustment process."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.