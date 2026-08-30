Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Chiba Prefecture; "No Tsunami Risk"

AI reconstruction

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Chiba Prefecture early on the 30th, and shaking of up to intensity 4 was observed in Ibaraki Prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said there was no tsunami risk from the quake.

According to Japanese media outlets, including Kyodo News, the earthquake occurred at around 12:17 a.m. and had its epicenter off the eastern coast of Chiba Prefecture.

The depth of the epicenter was estimated at about 30 kilometers, and the magnitude was reported as 4.8. Kamisu in Ibaraki Prefecture recorded the strongest shaking at intensity 4.

Intensity 3 shaking was felt in Kashima and Itako City in Ibaraki Prefecture. In Chiba Prefecture, intensity 3 was observed in Choshi City, Asahi City, and Katori.

Tremors were also felt across a wide area, including Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures, as well as Tochigi Prefecture, Gunma Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture, Tokyo Metropolis, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Fukushima Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced that there was no risk of a tsunami from the earthquake.

As of now, no major damage or casualties have been confirmed.

Japan Atomic Power Company also said no abnormalities were detected at the Tokai Daini Nuclear Power Plant in Tōkai, Ibaraki, following the quake.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.