"Low-dose aspirin before 12 weeks of pregnancy lowers risk of preeclampsia and preterm birth"

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A new study has found that for pregnant women with at least two risk factors for preeclampsia, not only whether they take low-dose aspirin but also when they start taking it is important.

In particular, women who began taking aspirin before 12 weeks of pregnancy had lower risks of gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, preterm birth and some neonatal complications than those who started between 12 and 20 weeks. The study was published in AJOG MFM, an international journal in maternal-fetal medicine and high-risk pregnancy.

A research team led by Professor Lee Ji-yeon of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Bundang CHA Women’s Hospital, CHA University, analyzed 2,275 women who had singleton pregnancies maintained beyond 20 weeks between 2015 and 2025, had at least two moderate risk factors for preeclampsia, such as obesity, a family history of preeclampsia, advanced maternal age or in vitro fertilization, and took low-dose aspirin. The team compared 1,802 women who started aspirin before 12 weeks with 473 who started between 12 and 20 weeks, and examined gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, preterm birth and neonatal outcomes.

As a result, the incidence of gestational hypertension and preeclampsia was lower in the group that started aspirin before 12 weeks than in the group that started between 12 and 20 weeks. Gestational hypertension fell from 24.9% to 6.1%, while preeclampsia dropped from 15.6% to 4.2%. Even after adjusting for various factors, including maternal age, BMI and conception method, the risk of gestational hypertension was 76% lower and the risk of preeclampsia was 71% lower in the group that started before 12 weeks.

There was also a difference in preterm birth risk. Preterm birth before 32 weeks occurred in 0.3% of the early-start group and 7.0% of the 12-to-20-week group. Preterm birth before 34 weeks was 1.3% and 8.7%, respectively. Admission to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was also lower in the early-start group, at 18.8% versus 31.8%. In addition, the risks of some neonatal complications, including respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), were also lower.

The study is significant because it examined the effect of the timing of aspirin initiation in pregnant women with risk factors for preeclampsia. Although preeclampsia appears clinically in the later stages of pregnancy, the related pathophysiology, including placental formation and spiral artery remodeling, is known to begin in early pregnancy. The findings suggest that starting preventive treatment during the early stage of placental development may improve its effectiveness.

Current international guidelines recommend that pregnant women at high risk of preeclampsia begin taking low-dose aspirin after 12 weeks of pregnancy, preferably before 16 weeks. Compared with those recommendations, the study suggests that moving the start of aspirin therapy even earlier, to the first trimester, may help prevent preeclampsia.

Professor Lee said, "This study shows that in preventing preeclampsia, not only whether aspirin is taken but also when it is started may be important," adding, "However, aspirin use should be decided by medical professionals after comprehensively considering each patient's risk factors and pregnancy condition."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Ji-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.