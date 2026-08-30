"A huge mound of earth stood like a snake"... Dramatic escape of a Nepal flood survivor

Rescue workers inspect the affected area and damaged buildings after the flood in Nepal. AP Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As Nepal's massive floods and landslides left thousands dead or missing, a survivor has come forward with her account.

ABC News reported the survival story of Anjana Raja, an American who survived the floods and landslides in Nepal, and her husband, Pattabiraman Venkatesan.

The couple had traveled to Nepal to visit sacred sites in The Himalayas, but they were suddenly confronted by disaster on their pilgrimage.

On the 26th, local time, the couple was traveling by tour bus in Rasuwa in northern Nepal when they suddenly saw the driver and passengers at the front of the bus jump out. Before they could understand what was happening, they were shocked to see a massive mass of water and mud rushing toward the bus.

What they saw was not just a flood.

Recalling the moment, Raja told ABC News that a huge wall of water and mud rose about 15 to 18 meters high. She described it as feeling like a snake staring at her, especially like the head of a cobra.

Raja instinctively grabbed her bag and then clutched her husband's collar.

"Run. We have to go now."

She shouted at her husband that if they did not get off the bus immediately, they would die. There was no time to think, and no chance to wait for anyone's instructions.

The couple and the other passengers ran to a camp beside the bus and then desperately moved toward higher ground.

Raja said of the situation, "I didn't even know which way to go, and there was no one to guide us," adding, "We just climbed through the mud and slippery rocks and ran to survive."

By the time they reached the second floor of the camp, the powerful water had already begun surging up the slope. Raja saw the current move the bus right in front of her and told her husband, "We're done. I think we're going to die."

But the couple kept climbing higher. In the end, they evacuated to the third floor of the camp and watched the huge torrent sweep through the area below.

What they saw there was horrific.

Raja testified that the massive floodwaters swallowed and overturned buses, SUVs, people, and camp facilities all at once. After the water passed, vehicles and various objects were tangled together, and she said she also saw some people being swept away by the current.

Fortunately, the water did not directly reach the place where the couple had taken shelter.

After narrowly surviving, the couple later contacted their children in California to let them know they were safe.

Raja also expressed gratitude to the Nepalese rescue workers who saved them.

Meanwhile, in Nepal and Tibet, massive floods and landslides broke out on the 26th after huge amounts of water and soil poured down at once due to a large glacier collapse and landslides. As of the 29th, the total death toll had exceeded 600, and the number of missing was reported to be around 3,000.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.