"Office Workers See Lower Blood Pressure and Stress After Watching Puppy Videos"

Puppy video used in the study. Produced by Happy Dog TV

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that puppy videos designed to trigger emotional responses in humans may help manage cardiovascular and mental health in office workers exposed to chronic stress. The research is significant because it directly developed and tested a non-drug method for controlling blood pressure and stress that can be easily used in daily life.

A joint research team led by Professor Song Young-hwan of the Department of Pediatrics at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital and Professor Park Cheol of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Jeonbuk National University said that when 66 Korean office workers watched a 15-minute puppy video produced by the team, their blood pressure and pulse stabilized, while indicators of anxiety and mood disturbance improved significantly.

Dogs have long been valued as human companions not only for their intelligence and sociability, but also for their appearance, which is known to stimulate human instincts. Their large eyes, round faces, and small noses and mouths often evoke affection and a desire to protect them. In ethology, such features are described as a "baby schema," meaning visual traits that resemble young animals and encourage attention and caregiving behavior.

To determine how these baby schema traits affect blood pressure and stress responses in office workers, the team analyzed emotional triggers such as puppies' faces, expressions, and movements, then structured those elements into the video composition, framing, and filming techniques. In particular, they designed the camera angles and scene setup so viewers would feel as if they were making direct eye contact with the puppies, enhancing the effect.

The 15-minute video consisted of five three-minute clips showing puppies playing in water, running around a yard, sitting in a toy car, a mother dog caring for her pups, and a mother dog and puppy gazing into each other's eyes.

When the researchers compared participants' blood pressure and pulse before and after watching the video, the positive effects were especially clear among the "elevated blood pressure group," whose pre-viewing blood pressure was 120 or higher systolic or 80 or higher diastolic. Their average systolic pressure fell by 6.65 mmHg, from 125.23 to 118.58, while diastolic pressure dropped by 4.93 mmHg, from 88.28 to 83.38. Their pulse also decreased by 4.12 beats per minute.

The normal blood pressure group also showed improvement, with average systolic pressure falling by 3.16 mmHg and pulse dropping by 2.76 beats per minute. No significant change was observed in diastolic pressure.

Stress responses also improved. The State-Trait Anxiety Inventory-State (STAI-S), which measures anxiety, fell by an average of 9.43 points in the elevated blood pressure group and 6.64 points in the normal blood pressure group. The Total Mood Disturbance (TMD) score, which reflects negative moods such as tension, depression, anger, fatigue, and confusion, also dropped by 11.77 points and 7.92 points, respectively.

According to the Korean Society of Hypertension, three out of 10 adults in South Korea have high blood pressure, and Statistics Korea data show that more than half of all office workers experience stress severe enough to affect daily life. Since both high blood pressure and chronic stress are major risk factors for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, the study is meaningful in that it confirmed the potential of a convenient non-drug tool that can help stabilize blood pressure and stress in everyday life.

Professor Song Young-hwan of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital said, "Blood pressure is not a measure that can be fully controlled with medication alone, and it is continuously affected by stress and the living environment." He added, "If content-based interventions that can be easily applied outside the clinic are used alongside existing treatment, they could develop into a new supportive tool for helping patients manage daily stress and control blood pressure."

Meanwhile, Kwak Sang-gi, CEO of Happy Dog TV, took part as the paper's first author and planned and produced the research video. The findings were published in the international journal Frontiers in Public Health.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Song Young-hwan, Department of Pediatrics, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.